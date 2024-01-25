Rachel Klinker Added To US 2024 World Championship Roster For 200 Butterfly

USA Swimming has added Rachel Klinker to its 2024 World Championships roster in Doha. Klinker will compete in the 200 butterfly.

Just two days ago, the US added four girls to the roster after Claire Weinstein and Katie Grimes decided it “made more sense to stay closer to home” as there were “many factors that went into the decision” according to Coach Ron Aitken. The addition of Klinker now brings the women’s roster to eight, while the US will have 12 men compete next month.

When the four girls were added two days ago, they covered all of the events that Weinstein and Grimes were entered in, with the exception of the 200 butterfly. Grimes was originally scheduled to swim the event and no one had replaced that entry until now as Klinker will compete in the event.

Klinker is currently in her senior season with Cal. Notably, the team will return from Doha on February 19th, just nine days before the start of the Pac-12 Championships which begin February 28th.

This past summer, Klinker finished 9th in the 200 butterfly at US Summer Nationals swimming a 2:09.87. Klinker’s best time in the race stands at a 2:09.18 which she swam at 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials in semifinals, where she went on to finish 8th in the finals.

The US will depart on February 5th for training in Doha beginning February 6th. Competition is scheduled to take place from February 11th-18th. Full selection procedures can be seen here. The US will have three coaches on the staff.

