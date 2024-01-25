Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rachel Klinker Added To US 2024 World Championship Roster For 200 Butterfly

USA Swimming has added Rachel Klinker to its 2024 World Championships roster in Doha. Klinker will compete in the 200 butterfly.

Just two days ago, the US added four girls to the roster after Claire Weinstein and Katie Grimes decided it “made more sense to stay closer to home” as there were “many factors that went into the decision” according to Coach Ron Aitken. The addition of Klinker now brings the women’s roster to eight, while the US will have 12 men compete next month.

When the four girls were added two days ago, they covered all of the events that Weinstein and Grimes were entered in, with the exception of the 200 butterfly. Grimes was originally scheduled to swim the event and no one had replaced that entry until now as Klinker will compete in the event.

Klinker is currently in her senior season with Cal. Notably, the team will return from Doha on February 19th, just nine days before the start of the Pac-12 Championships which begin February 28th.

This past summer, Klinker finished 9th in the 200 butterfly at US Summer Nationals swimming a 2:09.87. Klinker’s best time in the race stands at a 2:09.18 which she swam at 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials in semifinals, where she went on to finish 8th in the finals.

The US will depart on February 5th for training in Doha beginning February 6th. Competition is scheduled to take place from February 11th-18th. Full selection procedures can be seen here. The US will have three coaches on the staff.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

NAME EVENTS HOMETOWN CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
Lilla Bognar 400 IM; 200 BK Travlers Rest, SC Team Greenville ^Florida, ’29
Claire Curzan 50/100/200 BK; 50/100 FL; 50 FR Cary, N.C. Alto Swim Club Virginia, ‘26
Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 200 IM; 200 BR; 50 FL Pelham, N.Y. New York Athletic Club Virginia, ‘23
Piper Enge 50/100 BR Mercer Island, Wash. Bellevue Club Swim Team ^Texas, ‘28
Kayla Han 800/1500 FR, 400 IM La Mirada, Calif Carmel Swim Club Undecided
Kate Hurst 1500 FR Hillsdale, NJ Scarlet Aquatics ^Texas, ‘28
Rachel Klinker 200 FL Lexington, KY California Aquatics California, ’24
Addison Sauickie 200/400 FR Sarasota, Fla Sarasota Sharks ^Stanford, ’28

MEN’S ROSTER

NAME EVENTS HOMETOWN CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
Jack Aikins 100/200 BK Atlanta, Ga. Swim Atlanta Virginia, ‘24
Michael Andrew 50 FR; 50 BK; 50 BR; 50 FL Encinitas, Calif. MA Swim Academy N/A
Hunter Armstrong 50/100 BK Dover, Ohio New York Athletic Club N/A
Shaine Casas 200 IM; 50/100 FL McAllen, Texas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark 800/1500 FR Sandusky, Ohio Ohio State University Ohio State, ‘24
Nic Fink 50/100/200 BR Morristown, N.J. Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club Georgia, ‘15
Carson Foster 200/400 IM; 200 FR Cincinnati, Ohio Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘24
Jake Foster 100/200 BR Cincinnati, Ohio Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘23
Zach Harting 100/200 FL Huntsville, Ala. Cardinal Aquatics Louisville, ‘19
Luke Hobson 200 FR Reno, Nev. Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘25
David Johnston 400 FR; 400 IM Dallas, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘24
Matt King 50/100 FR Snohomish, Wash. Texas Ford Aquatics N/A
  • As of 1/23/24
  • Club and college affiliations updated as of 1/23/24
  • Future year marks anticipated graduation date and is subject to change
  • ^ Verbally committed

1
Diehard
7 minutes ago

Drip! Drip! Drip!

