Hungarian Coaches Say Milak Needs To Rebound By End Of January

It’s been over a month since we reported that Hungarian national team coach Csaba Sos was getting worried about world record holder Kristof Milak‘s physical conditioning and things haven’t seemed to change.

The Hungarian coaching staff has given an unofficial deadline of the end of January for Milak to get back to serious training for the 23-year-old protege to have any hope of retaining his title as Olympic champion in the men’s 200m butterfly.

Sándor Wladár , the president of the Hungarian Swimming Association, said recently, “the fact that, eight months before the Olympics, I still hear that he is looking for a way and motivation, that we don’t see him in training, we don’t know where he is, fills me with deep sadness. (Origo Sport)

“If Kristóf decides what he wants by the end of January, that is, he starts training then, I think, he can catch up and this may even be enough for an Olympic victory.” (Origo Sport)

Milak withdrew from the 2023 World Championships due to mental and physical fatigue, but he reportedly returned to training in September and was slated to return to competition at October’s World Cup stop in Budapest. However, he pulled out of the meet just a few days before it began with his trainer, Balazs Virth, saying he wasn’t in shape yet.

Wladár said that Milak ‘owes it to Hungary’ to keep working hard as the butterfly ace ‘has a talent very few athletes have been given in their lifetime.’

He also stated, “He [Milak] only has to swim six to eight kilometers a day, and then he will definitely stand on top of the podium in Paris.”

In Milak’s absence on the international racing scene, contenders to the tune of Japan’s Tomoru Honda, Taiwan’s Kuan-Hung Wang and Canada’s Ilya Kharun have stepped up.

The trio currently rank 1-3 in the 200m fly worldwide this season, with Honda’s season-best of 1:53.15 produced for gold at last year’s Asian Games.

Milak’s World Record remains at the 1:50.34 he produced at the 2022 World Championships on his home soil. Honda’s personal best checks in at the 1:52.70 he logged in December of that same year. Milak, on his A-game, is still far and away the best 200m flyer on the planet.

Frenchman Leon Marchand was the quickest 200m fly performer of 2023, capturing a new lifetime best of 1:52.43 national record en route to 2023 World Championships gold. Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski is another viable candidate for Paris 2024 gold, with the USC Trojan showing no signs of slowing down with fewer than 200 days to go until the Olympics.

We’ll continue to follow the story of Kristof Milak and if the 200m fly king can get back on track to potentially wear the crown once again.