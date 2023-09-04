Kristof Milak: “I’m Back”, Ready For World Cup, Paris 2024 And Beyond

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup begins next month with this year’s stops including Berlin, Germany, Athens, Greece and Budapest, Hungary.

We reported that superstars Adam Peaty of Great Britain and Kristof Milak of Hungary are among those committed to competing.

2023 Swimming World Cup Series

October 6-8: Berlin, Germany

October 13-15: Athens, Greece

October 20-22: Budapest, Hungary

For Milak, the series marks his return to the pool after having bowed of this year’s World Championships, citing a lack of form both mentally and physically.

At the time, the World Record holder and Olympic champion said, “I’m still trying to find a satisfying answer why this had to happen – still, I know myself well enough to be aware that I’m not even close to my top shape, those 100% which is required to reach the top and I’m not the one who would be consent with anything less.

Now I’ve hit rock-bottom, but I have to emphasize that this does not come with any worries from my side. I’ve accepted this, and I honestly hope that everyone else can also do that. To see that any athlete can face a period like this in his career, when you need to step back, recharge the batteries in order to be ready for the next challenges.”

Flashforward to today, however, and 23-year-old Milak says he is ready to go and has an enlightened outlook for his 2023/2024 racing season.

“I have come back, Milak said, per the Hungarian Swimming Federation Facebook post.

“I needed a break but I feel now ready to go again with the same or even more steel will than ever before.

“Again I feel the hunger to show swimming feats that I have never done before. I started training again with double ambition, I programmed myself, I know that the first few weeks and months will hurt, but I chose this path and I will go through it – to Paris, and then further.”

The Olympic champion added, “Thank you very much for everyone’s support and understanding, I will be working to make it up to everyone.”