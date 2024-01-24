Bognar, Han, Hurst, Sauickie Added To US Roster For Doha As Grimes, Weinstein, Gallant Out

With just less than a month until the 2024 World Championships, the United States has updated their roster for competition in Doha. Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein are no longer listed on the women’s roster, while Will Gallant is not on the men’s roster. See the original roster here.

Teenagers Lilla Bognar, Kayla Han, Kate Hurst, and Addison Sauickie have been added to the women’s roster. No one has been added to the men’s roster.

The women’s roster originally only had five swimmers scheduled to compete in Doha now has seven swimmers competing next month. The men’s roster has shrunk from 13 to 12 swimmers.

As expected, the four teenagers that are now competing swim around the same events that Weinstein and Grimes swim. Weinstein was originally scheduled to swim the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles while Grimes was originally scheduled to swim the 400 IM, 400 and 1500 freestyles, 200 backstroke, and 200 butterfly. The only event that is not filled by a new swimmer is the 200 butterfly, which the US women will have zero entries in.

All four women represented the US this past fall at the World Junior Championships. Piper Enge, who was also on the original roster for Doha, also represented the US at World Juniors. Sauickie won the 200 freestyle, Hurst won the 1500 freestyle, and Han won the 800 freestyle in Israel. Bognar finished just off of the podium swimming a 4th place finish in the 400 IM. This will be the first senior international-level meet for all five of the swimmers.

The US will depart on February 5th for training in Doha beginning February 6th. Competition is scheduled to take place from February 11th-18th. Full selection procedures can be seen here.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

NAME EVENTS HOMETOWN CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM COLLEGE AFFILIATION Lilla Bognar 400 IM; 200 BK Travlers Rest, SC Team Greenville ^Florida, ’29 Claire Curzan 50/100/200 BK; 50/100 FL; 50 FR Cary, N.C. Alto Swim Club Virginia, ‘26 Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 200 IM; 200 BR; 50 FL Pelham, N.Y. New York Athletic Club Virginia, ‘23 Piper Enge 50/100 BR Mercer Island, Wash. Bellevue Club Swim Team ^Texas, ‘28 Kayla Han 800/1500 FR, 400 IM La Mirada, Calif Carmel Swim Club Undecided Kate Hurst 1500 FR Hillsdale, NJ Scarlet Aquatics ^Texas, ‘28 Addison Sauickie 200/400 FR Sarasota, Fla Sarasota Sharks ^Stanford, ’28

MEN’S ROSTER