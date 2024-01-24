Bognar, Han, Hurst, Sauickie Added To US Roster For Doha As Grimes, Weinstein, Gallant Out

With just less than a month until the 2024 World Championships, the United States has updated their roster for competition in Doha. Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein are no longer listed on the women’s roster, while Will Gallant is not on the men’s roster. See the original roster here.
Teenagers Lilla Bognar, Kayla Han, Kate Hurst, and Addison Sauickie have been added to the women’s roster. No one has been added to the men’s roster.
The women’s roster originally only had five swimmers scheduled to compete in Doha now has seven swimmers competing next month. The men’s roster has shrunk from 13 to 12 swimmers.
As expected, the four teenagers that are now competing swim around the same events that Weinstein and Grimes swim. Weinstein was originally scheduled to swim the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles while Grimes was originally scheduled to swim the 400 IM, 400 and 1500 freestyles, 200 backstroke, and 200 butterfly. The only event that is not filled by a new swimmer is the 200 butterfly, which the US women will have zero entries in.
All four women represented the US this past fall at the World Junior Championships. Piper Enge, who was also on the original roster for Doha, also represented the US at World Juniors. Sauickie won the 200 freestyle, Hurst won the 1500 freestyle, and Han won the 800 freestyle in Israel. Bognar finished just off of the podium swimming a 4th place finish in the 400 IM. This will be the first senior international-level meet for all five of the swimmers.
The US will depart on February 5th for training in Doha beginning February 6th. Competition is scheduled to take place from February 11th-18th. Full selection procedures can be seen here.
WOMEN’S ROSTER
|NAME
|EVENTS
|HOMETOWN
|CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
|
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
|Lilla Bognar
|400 IM; 200 BK
|Travlers Rest, SC
|Team Greenville
|^Florida, ’29
|Claire Curzan
|50/100/200 BK; 50/100 FL; 50 FR
|Cary, N.C.
|Alto Swim Club
|Virginia, ‘26
|Kate Douglass
|50/100 FR; 200 IM; 200 BR; 50 FL
|Pelham, N.Y.
|New York Athletic Club
|Virginia, ‘23
|Piper Enge
|50/100 BR
|Mercer Island, Wash.
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|^Texas, ‘28
|Kayla Han
|800/1500 FR, 400 IM
|La Mirada, Calif
|Carmel Swim Club
|Undecided
|Kate Hurst
|1500 FR
|Hillsdale, NJ
|Scarlet Aquatics
|^Texas, ‘28
|Addison Sauickie
|200/400 FR
|Sarasota, Fla
|Sarasota Sharks
|^Stanford, ’28
MEN’S ROSTER
|NAME
|EVENTS
|HOMETOWN
|CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
|
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
|Jack Aikins
|100/200 BK
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Swim Atlanta
|Virginia, ‘24
|Michael Andrew
|50 FR; 50 BK; 50 BR; 50 FL
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|50/100 BK
|Dover, Ohio
|New York Athletic Club
|N/A
|Shaine Casas
|200 IM; 50/100 FL
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Charlie Clark
|800/1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Nic Fink
|50/100/200 BR
|Morristown, N.J.
|Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club
|Georgia, ‘15
|Carson Foster
|200/400 IM; 200 FR
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘24
|Jake Foster
|100/200 BR
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘23
|Zach Harting
|100/200 FL
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ‘19
|Luke Hobson
|200 FR
|Reno, Nev.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘25
|David Johnston
|400 FR; 400 IM
|Dallas, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘24
|Matt King
|50/100 FR
|Snohomish, Wash.
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|N/A
- As of 1/23/24
- Club and college affiliations updated as of 1/23/24
- Future year marks anticipated graduation date and is subject to change
- ^ Verbally committed
Jack Aikins is not scheduled to graduate from Virginia until 2025.