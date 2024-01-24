Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bognar, Han, Hurst, Sauickie Added To US Roster For Doha As Grimes, Weinstein, Gallant Out

Comments: 1

With just less than a month until the 2024 World Championships, the United States has updated their roster for competition in Doha. Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein are no longer listed on the women’s roster, while Will Gallant is not on the men’s roster. See the original roster here.

Teenagers Lilla Bognar, Kayla Han, Kate Hurst, and Addison Sauickie have been added to the women’s roster. No one has been added to the men’s roster.

The women’s roster originally only had five swimmers scheduled to compete in Doha now has seven swimmers competing next month. The men’s roster has shrunk from 13 to 12 swimmers.

As expected, the four teenagers that are now competing swim around the same events that Weinstein and Grimes swim. Weinstein was originally scheduled to swim the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles while Grimes was originally scheduled to swim the 400 IM, 400 and 1500 freestyles, 200 backstroke, and 200 butterfly. The only event that is not filled by a new swimmer is the 200 butterfly, which the US women will have zero entries in.

All four women represented the US this past fall at the World Junior Championships. Piper Enge, who was also on the original roster for Doha, also represented the US at World Juniors. Sauickie won the 200 freestyle, Hurst won the 1500 freestyle, and Han won the 800 freestyle in Israel. Bognar finished just off of the podium swimming a 4th place finish in the 400 IM. This will be the first senior international-level meet for all five of the swimmers.

The US will depart on February 5th for training in Doha beginning February 6th. Competition is scheduled to take place from February 11th-18th. Full selection procedures can be seen here.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

NAME EVENTS HOMETOWN CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
Lilla Bognar 400 IM; 200 BK Travlers Rest, SC Team Greenville ^Florida, ’29
Claire Curzan 50/100/200 BK; 50/100 FL; 50 FR Cary, N.C. Alto Swim Club Virginia, ‘26
Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 200 IM; 200 BR; 50 FL Pelham, N.Y. New York Athletic Club Virginia, ‘23
Piper Enge 50/100 BR Mercer Island, Wash. Bellevue Club Swim Team ^Texas, ‘28
Kayla Han 800/1500 FR, 400 IM La Mirada, Calif Carmel Swim Club Undecided
Kate Hurst 1500 FR Hillsdale, NJ Scarlet Aquatics ^Texas, ‘28
Addison Sauickie 200/400 FR Sarasota, Fla Sarasota Sharks ^Stanford, ’28

MEN’S ROSTER

NAME EVENTS HOMETOWN CLUB/COLLEGE TEAM
COLLEGE AFFILIATION
Jack Aikins 100/200 BK Atlanta, Ga. Swim Atlanta Virginia, ‘24
Michael Andrew 50 FR; 50 BK; 50 BR; 50 FL Encinitas, Calif. MA Swim Academy N/A
Hunter Armstrong 50/100 BK Dover, Ohio New York Athletic Club N/A
Shaine Casas 200 IM; 50/100 FL McAllen, Texas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark 800/1500 FR Sandusky, Ohio Ohio State University Ohio State, ‘24
Nic Fink 50/100/200 BR Morristown, N.J. Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club Georgia, ‘15
Carson Foster 200/400 IM; 200 FR Cincinnati, Ohio Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘24
Jake Foster 100/200 BR Cincinnati, Ohio Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘23
Zach Harting 100/200 FL Huntsville, Ala. Cardinal Aquatics Louisville, ‘19
Luke Hobson 200 FR Reno, Nev. Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘25
David Johnston 400 FR; 400 IM Dallas, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘24
Matt King 50/100 FR Snohomish, Wash. Texas Ford Aquatics N/A
  • As of 1/23/24
  • Club and college affiliations updated as of 1/23/24
  • Future year marks anticipated graduation date and is subject to change
  • ^ Verbally committed

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nonrevhoofan
4 seconds ago

Jack Aikins is not scheduled to graduate from Virginia until 2025.

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!