Jersey Wahoos’ Mike McCarthy Makes Commitment to Tennessee Class of 2025

Mike McCarthy, junior at St. Augustine Prep in Richland, NJ, announced his commitment to Tennessee for the start of the 2025-26 season. McCarthy is a versatile distance swimmer, with Junior Nationals qualifications in the distance free events along with IM/fly endurance. When not in high school season, McCarthy trains and competes with the Jersey Wahoos out of Mt. Laurel Township, NJ.

I’m so thankful to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee to further my academic and swimming career. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for getting me to where I am now. Excited for what’s to come! GO VOLS🍊!

At 2023 NCSA Juniors in Orlando, McCarthy placed 12th in the 500 free following a 4:30.50 personal best in prelims. McCarthy then boasted a 9th-place finish in the 1000 free with a lifetime best of 9:14.03, along with a scoring 24th-place 1650 free finish. Flying back the week after for the 2023 Middle Atlantic Senior Championships, McCarthy placed 8th in the 500 free A-final, 18th in the 200 fly, and won both the 400 IM and 200 free C-finals.

Fast forward to the 2023 long course edition of MA Senior Champs, McCarthy was the 800 free runner-up, as well as earning bronze medals in the 1500 free and 400 free and made finals in the 400 IM (7th) and 200 fly (11th). Traveling to 2023 Speedo Junior Nationals, McCarthy finished 28th in the 1500 free and 32nd in the 800 free.

At 2023 Winter Juniors East last month, McCarthy placed 44th in the 500 free with a narrow best of 4:30.17, improving from his 59th-place finish the year before. In the 1650 free, McCarthy nailed a 15:18.98 career best to score 4 points for Jersey Wahoos with a 13th-place finish, 9 spots up from placing 22nd in 2022.

McCarthy was recently spotted competing at his future training home last week at the Knoxville stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series, where he competed in the LCM 400/800/1500 free events. McCarthy placed 12th overall, 6th 18&U, in the 1500 free on day one, followed by placing 31st in the 400 free prelims. McCarthy rounded out his first Pro Swim Series experience finishing 14th overall, 7th 18&U, in the 800 free.

Best SCY Times:

500 FR- 4:30.17

1000 FR- 9:14.03

1650 FR- 15:18.98

200 IM- 2:00.28

400 IM- 4:07.08

Best LCM Times:

400 FR- 4:04.38

800 FR- 8:19.25

1500 FR- 15:51.55

200 IM- 2:20.85

400 IM- 4:43.22

Stacked against other class of 2025 recruits, McCarthy ranks within the top-20 of 500/1000 FR times and the top-10 of 1650 FR times, among the listed names. This 2023-24 SCY season, McCarthy ranks 13th in the US boys 15-16 age group in the 1650 FR.

The Tennessee men placed 3rd at 2023 SECs, sandwiched 54 points behind men’s runner-up Auburn and 17.5 points ahead of 4th-place Texas A&M. Peaking at how McCarthy fits in with the Vols before stepping on campus, he would have just missed scoring in the mile, but at NCAA B cut level.

McCarthy joins #17 class of 2025 commit and Olympic Trials qualifier Jake McCoy and fellow distance ace Mac Clark in the building men’s class of 2025.

