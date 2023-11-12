Jake McCoy, #17 in Class of 2025, Announces Verbal Commitment to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jake McCoy, a junior at Pullman High School in Pullman, Washington, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Tennessee beginning in the 2025-26 school year. He wrote on social media:

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee!!! I am so happy to get the opportunity to swim at such an amazing program with some of the best people I’ve ever met. I would like to thank my coach, Russ Whitaker, who has been such an amazing coach over the years and so helpful throughout this process. I would also like to thank my family, friends and teammates for all of the support over the years. I want to give a special thanks to my sister Taylor for being such an incredible influence and supporter throughout my life. Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank all of the coaches and support staff at Tennessee, for helping me during this process, making it a fun and exciting time and being such great people! GO VOLS 🍊🍊!!!

McCoy is a 2024 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 400 IM. We ranked him #17 in the cohort on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2025, based mainly on his 200 back time, which is the second-fastest in the class. His older sister, Taylor McCoy, was in the class of 2022 at Washington State University, where she set WSU records in the 200 back (1:55.86) and 400 IM (4:14.58).

In high school swimming, McCoy won the 200 IM (PB of 1:50.50) and 100 back (PB of 50.30) at the Washington WIAA Boys 2A State Championship in February. He defended his 2022 crown in the 200 IM (then-PB of 1:55.84), dropping 5.3 seconds. Also in 2022 he was runner-up in the 500 free (4:41.71).

Swimming with his club team, Cougar Aquatics, McCoy had some big performances last spring and summer. He notched PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free at the Inland Empire LSC Short Course Championships, winning the 100 free and 50/100 back, finishing 2nd in the 500 free, 200 back and 200/400 IM, and coming in 3rd in the 200 free. His 500 free time, notably, was an 11.3-second improvement from his previous PB.

A few weeks later, he competed at Western Zone Senior Championships and improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM. He won the 200 back and was runner-up in the 200/400 IM. His 200 back time of 1:44.58, which ranks 2nd in the cohort, was an improvement of 4 seconds from his previous PB, swum in December at 2022 Winter Juniors West.

In long course season, McCoy dropped 6.8 seconds in the 400 IM to punch his ticket to 2024 Olympic Trials with a 4:25.02 for an 11th-place finish at Summer Junior Nationals. He also went best times in the 100 back (58.24), 200 back (2:03.45 for 18th place), and 200 IM (2:07.93).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:44.58

100 back – 49.04

200 IM – 1:48.98

400 IM – 3:49.33

500 free – 4:29.17

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.