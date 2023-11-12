18 Annam Olasewere Hands Verbal Commitment to Stanford for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Westport, Connecticut’s Annam Olasewere, the #18 recruit on our Way Too Early list of girls from the high school class of 2025, has announced her intention to swim and study at Stanford University beginning in the 2025-26 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, friends, teammates, teachers, and, especially, my CPAC coaches, Aaron and Matt. A special shoutout to Coaches Greg and Katie, as well as the Stanford team, for believing in me every step of the way. LET’S GO TREES! 🌲❤️🤍”

Olasewere is a junior at Staples High School; she swims year-round with Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club and specializes in sprint freestyle. She won the 100/200 free with PBs of 49.88/1:47.96 last fall at the CIAC Class LL Girls’ Championships, before going on to win both events at the Connecticut Open State Meet (50.07/1:48.20). As a freshman, she had earned state titles in the 50/100 free (22.58/50.21).

Olasewere blazed to a 22.37 victory in the 50 free at 2022 Ithaca Sectionals, notching the #5 time in history for 13-14 girls in the U.S. The 14-year-old also won the 100 free (50.13) and came in 5th in the 200 free (1:50.96). A year later at the same meet, she defended her title with the exact same time, won the 100 with 49.50, and placed 3rd in the 200 with 1:49.37. She also competed in the 100 back (11th) and 100 fly (14th).

She swam at U.S. Nationals this past summer and clocked PBs of 25.08 in the 50 free and 55.74 in the 100 free. Both times are 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying times and her 25.08 in the 50 ranks as the 7th-fastest ever for 15-16 girls.

Stanford had 3 women under the 22-second barrier last season (Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, and Taylor Ruck) and 2 more under 22.5 (Amy Tang and Emma Wheal). Huske and Tang will graduate just before Olasewere heads to Palo Alto, while Curzan has transferred to UVA and Ruck is not using her final year of NCAA eligibility. Olasewere will overlap 2 years with freshman Lucy Thomas.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.37

50 free relay split – 21.71

100 free – 49.50

100 free relay split – 48.50

200 free – 1:47.96

Olasewere is the first public verbal commitment to the Stanford University women’s swimming and diving class of 2029.

