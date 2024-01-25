Erik Posegay, Abi Liu, Ken O’Reilly Named To US Coaching Staff For 2024 Worlds

After naming an additional four swimmers to the swimming roster yesterday, USA Swimming has announced the coaching staff for next month’s 2024 World Championships in Doha.

Erik Posegay, Abi Liu, and Ken O’Reilly will lead the rosters of seven women and 12 men to Doha. The US will depart on February 5th for training in Doha beginning February 6th, and competition is scheduled to take place from February 11th-18th.

This fall, Posegay was promoted to National Junior Team Director and National Coach after acting as program director for the National Junior Team since March 2022. Prior to arriving at USA Swimming, Posegay worked with the distance and IM groups as an associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin. Posegay’s international coaching experience includes being an assistant for the US at 2015 Open Water World Championships, 2013 Dual in the Pool, and 2010 Junior Pan Pacs. He also was an assistant coach for France at the 2014 European Championships and was the head coach for North Macedonia at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Also leading the US team to Doha is Abi Liu, the head coach of Bellevue Club Swim Team. Liu has served on the US international staff twice. In 2022, she was a coach for the 2022 Mel Zajac Invite. This fall she served as an assistant coach for the 2023 World Junior Championships where the US went on to lead the medal table.

Liu coaches Piper Enge, one of three women left on the roster that was originally announced. Enge won bronze in the 50 breast and was 4th in the 100 breast at the World Junior Championships. Enge will compete in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes in Doha.

Ken O’Reilly of Scarlet Aquatics was also named to the coaching staff. This is his first international coaching trip. O’Reilly is the coach of Kate Hurst, one of four swimmers to be added to the roster yesterday. Hurst won the 1500 freestyle at World Juniors this past fall and will compete in the event in Doha.