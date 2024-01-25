Lindsay Looney is Learning to Trust Her Training and It’s Paying Off

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD
- January 19, 2024
- Avery Aquatic Center
- Stanford, California
- SCY (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”
- Team Scores
- Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
- Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)
After going 1:54 in the 200 fly at multiple dual meets, ASU’s Lindsay Looney finally got under the barrier, skipping 1:53 altogether and clocking a 1:52 against the Stanford women. Looney says she’s learning to trust her training with Bob Bowman more and more throughout the season and turn it into confidence.