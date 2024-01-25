Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lindsay Looney is Learning to Trust Her Training and It’s Paying Off

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD

  • January 19, 2024
  • Avery Aquatic Center
    • Stanford, California
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Live Results
  • Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”
  • Team Scores
    • Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
    • Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)

After going 1:54 in the 200 fly at multiple dual meets, ASU’s Lindsay Looney finally got under the barrier, skipping 1:53 altogether and clocking a 1:52 against the Stanford women. Looney says she’s learning to trust her training with Bob Bowman more and more throughout the season and turn it into confidence.

