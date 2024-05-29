Alex Walsh Enters Trials Lineup For NCAP Elite Qualifier, Gemmell & Heilman Also On Psychs

2024 NCAP Elite Qualifier

May 31- June 2, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Stafford, VA

Full Psych Sheets

Just over two weeks out from Olympic Trials, swimmers from the Virginia and Washington DC area will have a chance to tune-up for Trials as well as a last-chance for cuts.

Expected to be in attendance at the meet include swimmers from the University of Virginia (including Kate Douglass and Claire Curzan), Erin Gemmell, and Thomas Heilman.

Alex Walsh is entered in her three events that she has announced she will compete in later in June at US Trials. Walsh is the #2 seed in the 100 breast (behind teammate Emma Weber), #4 seed in the 200 breast, and #2 seed (behind Douglass) in the 200 IM.

Gretchen Walsh is entered as the top seed in the 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle, and 100 freestyle. The #2 seed in the 100 butterfly behind Walsh is Curzan who will also take on the 100 and 200 backstroke events.

After qualifying to represent the US as a relay swimmer for the 2023 World Championships last summer, Maxine Parker is entered as the #2 seed behind Gretchen Walsh in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Kate Douglass is the top seed in both of her events, the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke. Douglass had a packed lineup at the 2024 World Championships this past February as she also swam the 50 and 100 freestyles then, including setting an American Record in the 50 free.

South African Olympian Aimee Canny is also listed on the psych sheets this weekend. Canny is the #2 seed in the 200 freestyle, only behind Erin Gemmell, the #3 seed in the 100 freestyle and 200 IM, as well as the #17 seed in the 100 breaststroke.

Gemmell, who competes collegiately for Texas but swam for NCAP during her club swimming career, is also entered in the 100 breaststroke as she is the #16 seed.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet is Thomas Heilman who represented the US last summer at 2023 Worlds in the 100 and 200 butterfly. Here Heilman is entered in four events. He is the top seed in the 100 and 200 butterfly, along with the 200 freestyle (an entry error has him as the #2 seed). He also is the #5 seed in the 50 freestyle.

Jack Aikins of Virginia took an Olympic Redshirt this past collegiate season and represented the US last fall at the Pan Am Games, winning gold in the 200 back. Aikins just missed making the US Worlds team last summer as he was 3rd in the 200 back. Aikins is not entered in the 200 backstroke this weekend as his only entry is as the top seed in the 100 back.

Virginia’s Noah Nichols also represented the US at the Pan Am Games last fall after finishing 3rd in the 100 breast at US Summer Nationals. Nichols is the top seed in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.