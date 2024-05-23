Alex Walsh Shares Her Olympic Trials Lineup, With a Surprising Event Missing

American swimmer Alex Walsh is planning a three event lineup at the 2024 US Olympic Trials. One of the world’s most-versatile swimmers, Walsh is scheduled to race the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM, a widely different schedule than she swam at last year’s World Championship Trials.

She revealed the schedule during a media call on Thursday afternoon.

The schedule notably omits the 400 IM, which she swam and placed 4th in during the 2023 World Championships and a race in which she is the defending NCAA Champion.

At last year’s US Trials for the World Championships, Walsh swam a three event schedule:

200 IM – 2nd, 2:07.89

400 IM – 2nd, 4:34.46

200 free – 8th, 1:58.16

Her lineup this year, along with her rank among Americans in the Olympic Trials qualifying period:

100 breast – 8th, 1:07.70

200 breast – 5th, 2:25.25

200 IM – 2nd, 2:07.63

She would have been the #2 seed in the 400 IM behind Katie Grimes with her 4:34.46 from last year’s World Championships. Teenager Leah Hayes, 4:36.84, and the defending Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant, 4:37.76, are the next-fastest likely entrants in the meet.

Walsh US Ranks, Olympic Trials Qualifying Period

*Omitted Annie Lazor from the 200 breast after her retirement

She has only swum a handful of long course 200 breaststrokes in the last six years, including at the US Open in December. She swam a best time of 1:07.70 in the 100 in January in heavy training. Based on her general abilities and long course and when those races were swum, combined with how fast she’s been in yards, she is expected to go way under both best times at the Olympic Trials.

This event choice aligns with Virginia’s famous ‘swim what excites you’ approach to event lineups that has led to both surprising choices and surprising results for the women’s team. The lineup gives her at least two direct battles with her teammate and training partner Kate Douglass in the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, where Douglass is the odds-on favorite to win.

While Walsh had a shot at qualifying directly for the 800 free relay via a top-6 finish in the 200 free, not swimming that race at the Olympic Trials doesn’t necessarily end that pursuit: her coach Todd DeSorbo is the head women’s coach for Team USA. With that 800 free relay coming on day 6 of the Olympics, after the 100 breaststroke, in alignment with the 200 breaststroke, and before the 200 IM, there could theoretically be enough data to support her inclusion on the relay if she was on form.

Her teammates Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh (her younger sister) did not disclose their planned lineups. The Virginia women’s crew will race their final tuneup at the NCAP Elite Qualifier next weekend in Stafford, Virginia.