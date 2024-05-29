NCAA First-Year Coach Update: Duke Women Earn Highest NCAA Finish in Program History

After four Power Five head coaching changes in the NCAA prior to last season, it’s time to check in and see how the teams finished up. We’ll also review the performances of some of the big mid-major head coaching changes this season, including Tom Wilkens for Fordham, Jon Pepaj for Long Island, and Shawn King for Utah Tech.

WOLVERINES FINISH STRONG UNDER BOWE

Michigan continued their success under Matt Bowe after placing third for both teams at the Big Ten Championships. Both teams also placed higher at the NCAA Championships than last year. After placing 23rd last season, the women’s team placed 12th this year and the men placed 14th.

Senior Casey Chung, junior Natalie Kan, sophomore Brady Kendall, and junior Lindsay Flynn earned silver after swimming the 10th fastest time in the 200 medley relay (1:35.28) in Big Ten Championships’ history. Sophomore Katie Crom won the 500 free (4:37.24) at the championships and captured 1st in the 200 fly (1:54.61) for the second year in a row. Her time for the 500 free was a personal best.

Several school records were broken at the Big Ten Championships on the men’s side. Junior Gal Groumi, sophomore Tyler Ray, senior Bence Szabados, and sophomore Jack Wilkening broke the school record for the 200 free relay (1:16.15) earning silver. Sophomore Eitan Ben Shitrit, Groumi, Ray, and Wilkening broke the school record for the 400 free relay (2:48.45). Every Michigan relay team earned a medal. Additionally, Groumi won the 200 fly (1:39.60) while Szabados swam the 100 free (42.09) and captured his first-ever individual win.

At NCAA Championships, Crom went on to better her time in the 500 free (4:36.27) where she earned the third-fastest time in Michigan’s history for the women’s program. For the men, Groumi, Ray, Szabados, and Wilkening broke their record for the 200 free relay again (1:15.80). Gal became the first swimmer in school history to go faster than a 1:40 in the 200 IM. He also set a school record for the 100 fly (44.46).

DUKE WOMEN EARN HIGHEST NCAA FINISH IN PROGRAM HISTORY

The Duke women’s swimming and diving team earned the most points at NCAA Championships in program history under Brian Barnes. The team placed higher than ever, finishing 16th overall with 80 points. They also earned the most points in program history at ACC Championships this year.

The Blue Devils broke two school records on the first day of NCAA Championships. Freshman Ali Pfaff, sophomore Kaelyn Gridley, senior Aleyna Ozkan and sophomore Tatum Wall broke the record for the 200 medley relay (1:35.16) while senior Sarah Foley, junior Yixuan Chang, Wall and senior Catherine Purnell broke the record for the 800 free relay (7:04.50).

Pfaff, Gridley, Ozkan, and Foley broke the school record for the 400 medley relay (3:28.71) on day two, and Pfaff broke the 100 backstroke (51.65) record.

PURDUE FINISHES EIGHTH OVERALL AT BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Purdue men’s team had strong performances at the Big Ten Championships under Alex Jerden but didn’t place as high as last season. They finished 8th overall.

Junior Brady Samuels, senior Andrew Witty, senior Charlie King, and junior Idris Muhammad earned the program’s third fastest time in the 200 medley relay (1:24.07) and 400 medley (3:06.94). Samuels’ backstroke split was his fastest (21.06), and Muhammad broke 19 seconds in freestyle (18.91) as the anchor.

Senior Ethan Shaw’s 500 free time (4:19.62) is the second-fastest time in the program’s history and his time in the 200 fly (1:45.05) is the third-fastest. Only one other swimmer has gone under 4:20 in the 500 free in the program. Batuhan Hakan set Purdue’s record (4:18.43) back in 2018.

Sophomore Dylan Burau broke the 200 backstroke (1:41.93) school record at the championships. He went on to break it again (1:41.49) at the NCAA Last Chance meet.

WILDCATS: UPDATE ON KENTUCKY AND NORTHWESTERN

Kentucky struggled to place as high as last season at the SEC Championships. They placed 10th overall for men and 9th for women. This is a big fall from 2023 when the women ranked 3rd.

Kentucky did get several personal bests at the SEC Championships under Bret Lundgaard. On the men’s side, freshman Carson Hick became the second fastest in the 500 free (4:15.18) and 1650 free (14:47.84) in the program’s history. Sophomore Levi Sandidge won bronze in the 1650 free (14:44.24). Hick, Sandidge and sophomore Ryan Merani had strong swims at the NCAA Championship along with sophomore Grace Frericks and senior Bridget Engel from the women’s team.

Rachel Stratton-Mills coached Northwestern this season. After ranking 6th last year, the women placed 7th overall at the Big Ten Championships where transfer Ayla Spitz broke the school record in the 200 free (1:43.80) and 200 backstroke (1:52.77). Spitz placed 9th at NCAA Championships in the 200 back (1:51.72). For the men, they placed higher at the championship this season, ranking 6th overall compared to 7th.

Graduate student Andrew Martin ranked 16th in the 1650 free (14:47.66) at NCAA Championships.

MID-MAJOR HEAD COACHING CHANGES REVIEW

Before recently being named Fordham’s new full-time head coach, Tom Wilkens helped the women’s team get their third undefeated dual meet season and the men get a record of 8-1. Fordham had their first NCAA Championship qualifier since 2012 as well. Junior Ainhoa Martin swam the 200 breast (2:11.24) and 200 IM (1:59.24). Fordham also performed strong at the A-10 Championship where they broke numerous school records.

Utah Tech placed 7th overall for women under Shawn King at the WAC Championships this season after placing 4th last year. The Trailblazers broke several school records during the season, including the 50 back (24.98) by junior Eleonore Rembert, 50 fly (25.87) by freshman Abigail Hill, and 200 IM (2:02.60) by freshman Mary Sims Cross at WAC Championships.

Other school records broken during the season were the 100 IM (57.20) by freshman Grace Benson, 1000 free (10:06.78) by freshman Cera Mallory, and 50 breast (29.21) by senior Skyler Lyon.

Under Jon Pepaj, Long Island ranked 6th for women overall at the NEC Championships compared to being 4th last season, and the men placed 3rd after previously being 2nd. Nonetheless, the Sharks had impressive performances at the meet. Sophomore Emilio Garcia won the 100 free (45.09) and 200 free (1:38.80). Senior Dani Chocano Fernández triumphed in the 400 IM (3:58.95). Senior Alejandro Pascual Del Cid won the 50 free (20.42). Senior Benny Karlsson was the winner of the 200 fly (1:50.06) while junior Allie Bashor won the 100 fly (55.66).