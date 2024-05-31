Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Louise Hansson on Moving Back Home to Sweden Before Paris: “It just felt like the right move”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

After competing at the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour, Swedish Olympian and NCAA Champion (USC) Louise Hansson caught up with SwimSwam.

Hansson revealed that after the Swedish Olympic Trials in April, she made the decision to stay in Stockholm and train with the Swedish team in the lead-up to the Olympic Games. After living abroad for the past 8 years, Hansson is relishing the opportunity to return home and be close to family while preparing for her 2nd Olympics.

