Thomas Heilman Swims Season Best 52.29 100 Butterfly At NCAP Elite Qualifier

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Just over two weeks out from Olympic Trials, Thomas Heilman swam to a season best in the men’s 100 butterfly. Heilman touched in a 52.29, faster than his old season best of a 52.67 that he swam just two weeks ago.

Heilman will look to make his first Olympic Team as he made the 2023 US World Championships roster last summer in both the 100 and 200 butterfly events. Today’s swim now moves Heilman up to the 9th fastest American in the event this season. Caeleb Dressel leads the way with a 50.84. A year ago, Heilman swam a 52.71 at this meet, before swimming a personal best 51.19 at the end of June at US Summer Nationals.

Also highlighting night 1 was Gretchen Walsh who swam to a 56.6 in finals of the women’s 100 fly. Walsh was slightly faster than her prelims swim of a 56.98 and just off her season best of a 56.14 that currently places her as the #2 American in the event this season. Walsh finished ahead of Claire Curzan who swam a 57.7.

After already qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the South African roster, Aimee Canny swam to a 1:57.82 in the 200 freestyle. She was the only swimmer under the 2:00 mark in finals as Erin Gemmell swam a 1:59.71 in prelims before scratching the event in finals. Canny’s teammate at Virginia Cavan Gormsen was 2nd in a 2:00.26, about a second and a half off her best time. Andrea Dworak of Rockville Montgomery swam to a best time of 2:01.15. Dworak is committed to Wisconsin for next fall.

Alex Walsh was just off of her best time in the 100 breaststroke as she won the event in a 1:07.85. Walsh announced the event will be on her lineup at 2024 Trials. Her season best of a 1:07.70 ranks her as the #7 American this season. Also highlighting the event was 16 year old Sara Czirjak as she swam a 1:10.73, a best time by 0.01.

The final winner on the women’s side was Madeleine Simmons who swam to a 4:58.76 in the 400 IM. The Northwestern commit has a best time of a 4:57.45. 14 year old Meghan Ayres finished 2nd in a 5:02.17, faster than her old best of a 5:05.92 that she swam two weeks ago.

2023 Pan Am Games champion in the 100 breaststroke Noah Nichols swam to a 1:01.22 in finals of the 100 breast. He was slightly faster in prelims with a 1:00.70. Nichols just missed the US Worlds roster in the event last summer as he was 3rd. 2nd place finisher tonight Matt Heilman had a huge time drop as he swam a 1:02.27, faster than his old best time of a 1:04.26. Heilman just missed the Trials cut of a 1:02.19.

Leading the way in the men’s 200 free was Alex Hotta who swam a 1:52.27. That was faster than his old best time of a 1:53.34. Noah Dyer finished 2nd in a 1:53.92.

Matt Styczen won the men’s 400 IM in a 4:30.07. His best time stands at a 4:22.87 from the end of last summer, which is under the Trials cut of a 4:25.19. Minnesota commit for this fall Owen Von Weihe tied his personal best that stands from July 2023 as he swam a 4:31.93.