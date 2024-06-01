Kate Douglass Scratches 100 Breast Final, Goes 53.16 100 Freestyle in Time Trial

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

After swimming a best time in prelims of the 100 breast, Kate Douglass scratched finals of the event. She instead opted to time trial the 100 freestyle swimming a 53.16.

Douglass now holds four out of the six fastest times this season from the American women. She also is the only American to have been under the 53-second mark this season as she swam a 52.98 at the San Antonio Pro Series stop.

Top US Women 100 Freestyle Swims- 2023-2024

Last summer, Douglass won the event at US Summer Nationals in a 52.57, a time that stands as her personal best. She went on to finished 4th in the event at 2024 Worlds, missing the podium by just 0.10 seconds. She also swam the event at 2024 Worlds, swimming a 53.02 for 4th place. Her time from today was faster than she was in semifinals in Doha as she swam a 53.31 then.

Also time trialing the 100 freestyle was 2023 Worlds relay swimmer Maxine Parker. Parker touched in a 55.39. Parker’s season best stands at a 54.58 from January at the Knoxville Pro Series stop. Her best time is a 53.51 that she swam for 6th at US Summer Nationals. Last year at this meet, Parker swam a 55.65 in prelims of the event before swimming a 56.14 in finals.

Caroline Bentz also time trialed the event, swimming a 56.28, faster than her old best time of a 56.55 that she swam at the Atlanta Classic earlier this month. Bentz finished her undergrad career at Virginia Tech and is headed to Arizona State this fall.