Kristof Milak Swims 1:53.94 200 Butterfly Moving Up To #2 In World This Season

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Top 3:

  1. Kristof Milak (HUN) – 1:53.94
  2. Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 1:54.65
  3. Genki Terakado (JPN) – 1:55.72

World Record holder in the event Kristof Milak swam to a season best 1:53.94 in the men’s 200 butterfly. He broke the Mare Nostrum Monaco stop record and now moves up to #2 in the World so far this season.

Milak broke Tomoru Honda‘s previous Monaco record of a 1:54.22 that he swam last year. Honda currently leads the World so far this season with a 1:53.15 from the 2023 Asian Games.

Split Comparison:

Milak-Monaco Honda- Monaco (2023) Milak- 2024 Hungarian Nationals
Milak- Barcelona stop
50 25.13 25.79 24.91 25.88
100 54.05 (28.92) 54.92 (29.13) 54.28 (29.37) 56.10 (30.22)
150 1:23.76 (29.71) 1:24.45 (29.53) 1:24.90 (30.62) 1:25.97 (29.87)
200 1:53.94 (30.18) 1:54.22 (29.77) 1:54.90 (30.00) 1:55.67 (29.70)

Milak was stronger on his middle 100 today than he was at Hungarian Nationals back in April. He now moves up from #8 in the World so far this season to #2.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Fly

TomoruJPN
HONDA
09/29
1:53.15
2Kristof
MILAK		HUN1:53.9406/01
3Genki
Terakado		JPN1:54.0703/21
4 Ilya
KHARUN		CAN1:54.4105/17
5Kuan-Hung
WANG 		TPE1:54.5309/29
Milak had a large improvement in just the last few days as he swam a 1:55.67 in the event at the Barcelona stop. That marked his first loss in the 200 butterfly since 2020 as Korea’s Kim Minseop swam a 1:55.47.

Milak’s coach  Balazs Virth, spoke on his status after his loss saying:

“I can say the same thing I said after the national championship: Kristóf is strong and fast, but his endurance is far from what it used to be,” Virth reportedly said, translated from Hungarian. “This is a direct consequence of the training work he has done so far.

“Maybe outsiders think he is capable of a miracle, but today’s swimming has shown that there are laws in this sport that are difficult to override,” Virth continued. “Although Paris is the goal, it has to be said that what has happened so far contains traces of Olympic preparation.

“The shorter distances at the (Hungarian Championships) went relatively well, because he had pushed hard in training camp before, and now also because he pushed hard in Turkey, but his two-and-a-half week layoff after the (Hungarian Championships) came back to haunt him today,” Virth added. “That said, he swam the 200 smartly, with a good schedule, but the second 50 was definitely slow. I asked him to try to keep his concentration for the next stage in Monte-Carlo, and then the final will be better.”

As seen in the split comparison, his 2nd 50 today was faster than it was at Hungarian Nationals as well as his split in Barcelona. In Barcelona, he split a 30.22 on the 2nd 50.

