Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mare Nostrum Swim Tour Announces 2025 Dates

Comments: 1

The Mare Nostrum Swim Tour has announced its three meet schedule for the 2025 season, which will be held entirely in the month of May along the Mediterranean coast.

Launched in 1994, the historic series has been a major stop for the world’s top swimmers on the way to the mid-summer championship meets for three decades. Each stop hands out significant prize money with the best FINA Points swim of each gender throughout the series taking home €7,000 ($7,436) in 2024.

  • May 17-18, 2025 – Meeting Arena, Canet-en-Roussillon, France
  • May 21-22, 2025 – Gran Premi Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
  • May 24-25, 2025 – International Swimming Meeting of Monte-Carlo, Monaco

The 2024 list was loaded with big names, including swimmers who would go on to win Olympic medals like Sarah SjostromSiobhan HaugheyNicolo MartinenghiFlorent Manaudou, David Popovici, and Maxime Grousset. Athletes travel together throughout the stops if they participate in them all with organizers-provided transportation.

In total, last year’s series offered around $150,000 in prize money.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jordan
42 minutes ago

With the onset of la Nina end of May might be too cold for outdoor swimming in Europe.

0
-1
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!