Mare Nostrum Swim Tour Announces 2025 Dates

The Mare Nostrum Swim Tour has announced its three meet schedule for the 2025 season, which will be held entirely in the month of May along the Mediterranean coast.

Launched in 1994, the historic series has been a major stop for the world’s top swimmers on the way to the mid-summer championship meets for three decades. Each stop hands out significant prize money with the best FINA Points swim of each gender throughout the series taking home €7,000 ($7,436) in 2024.

May 17-18, 2025 – Meeting Arena, Canet-en-Roussillon, France

May 21-22, 2025 – Gran Premi Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

May 24-25, 2025 – International Swimming Meeting of Monte-Carlo, Monaco

The 2024 list was loaded with big names, including swimmers who would go on to win Olympic medals like Sarah Sjostrom, Siobhan Haughey, Nicolo Martinenghi, Florent Manaudou, David Popovici, and Maxime Grousset. Athletes travel together throughout the stops if they participate in them all with organizers-provided transportation.

In total, last year’s series offered around $150,000 in prize money.