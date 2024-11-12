The Thrill of the Riga Skins Race: An International Showdown in Sprint Swimming

2024 Riga Skins Race

November 15-16, 2024

Riga, Latvia

Ķīpsala Pool

SCM (25 meters)

Live Results

Live Stream

Courtesy: PK Riga

The Riga Skins Race swimming competition this year will bring together more than 560 athletes from the Baltic countries and even Jordan, making this year’s event even more internationally impressive. The highlight of the event will be the exciting battle for the sprint King and Queen titles in the 50-meter race, featuring an elimination format involving over 400 athletes.

In the 50-meter freestyle, known as the “royal distance,” intense competition is expected. To secure victory and the €500 prize, swimmers will need to complete this distance six times: in the first qualifying round, the 64 fastest swimmers will be determined, with only half progressing in each successive round. In the grand finale, after five thrilling elimination rounds, the top four swimmers in both the men’s and women’s categories will compete for the title.

Excitingly, Jānis Deivs Dzirkalis will be competing in this event. Just a week ago, he set a new Latvian record (22.68) in the royal distance and is considered one of the favorites. However, victory won’t come easily, as the journey to the €500 cash prize will demand outstanding strategy and endurance. It’s worth noting that six athletes have entry times under 24 seconds, setting the stage for a thrilling battle to make it to the final—and in the final showdown itself.

In the women’s competition, the best entry time belongs to Lithuanian swimmer Kotrina Paradnikaite at 26.69 seconds, followed closely by Latvia’s own Petra Aleksandra Baumane, whose entry time is only two-hundredths of a second slower. These two are the only women in the field who have swum under 27 seconds, but even that doesn’t guarantee a secure path to the final, promising an exciting race.

The Riga Skins Race will offer not only competitive challenges for the swimmers but also a generous prize pool totaling over €4,000. The winners will each receive €500, while additional prizes and gift cards will be awarded to other finalists and to athletes in the top 8 and top 16 rankings. These awards provide not only prestige but also motivation for all participants to deliver their best performances.

Spectators can expect not only exciting races but also various surprises and entertainment elements to create an electrifying atmosphere. All sports fans are invited to attend the Ķīpsala swimming pool in person to cheer on their favorites and be part of this thrilling sports event. Whether you’re a swimming fan or a general sports enthusiast, the Riga Skins Race promises an exhilarating experience and a chance to see some of Latvia’s top sports stars in action. See you at the Ķīpsala swimming pool!

For those unable to attend, there’s also the option to watch the competition on the national TV channel TV4 and online on the website www.pkriga.lv on November 16.

Entries: https://www.swimrankings.net/index.php?page=CalendarDetail&CalendarId=202908128

The competition kicks off on November 15 at 12:30 p.m., with events resuming on November 16 at 1:00 p.m. The event is organized with the financial support of the Riga City Council’s Department of Education, Culture, and Sports.