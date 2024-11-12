Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 13-19

It’s one week before most midseason meets, so it’s a smaller weekend from the dual meet perspective.

The Ivy League will be home to some of the bigger matchups this weekend. NCAA All-Americans in the 200 breast Jack Kelly of Brown and Matt Fallon of Penn will have a chance to compete against each other in a tri-meet against Bryant as well.

Harvard will take on Cornell and Dartmouth in an Ivy League tri-meet. The Harvard men were an Honorable Mention in September’s Power Rankings.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Meet Date Men Women
Texas Diving Invitational 11/15-11/17 Y Y
VMI Keydet Invite 11/15-11/16 Y Y
Princeton Battle Cannon Trophy 11/16 y
Brown, Bryant, Penn 11/15 Y Y
Cornell, Harvard, Dartmouth 11/15-16 Y Y
A3 Invite 11/14-16 Y Y
Howard vs Mount St. Marys 11/16 y y
UC Santa Barbara vs UC San Diego vs Pepoerdine 11/16 Y Y
Miami-Ohio vs Oakland 11/16 Y Y
Siena vs Stony Brook 11/16 Y
Saint Peters vs Iona 11/16 Y Y
Millikin vs Monmouth 11/16 Y Y
Pepperdine, UCSB, UC San Diego 11/16 y y

0
