College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 13-19

It’s one week before most midseason meets, so it’s a smaller weekend from the dual meet perspective.
The Ivy League will be home to some of the bigger matchups this weekend. NCAA All-Americans in the 200 breast Jack Kelly of Brown and Matt Fallon of Penn will have a chance to compete against each other in a tri-meet against Bryant as well.
Harvard will take on Cornell and Dartmouth in an Ivy League tri-meet. The Harvard men were an Honorable Mention in September’s Power Rankings.
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Texas Diving Invitational
|11/15-11/17
|Y
|Y
|VMI Keydet Invite
|11/15-11/16
|Y
|Y
|Princeton Battle Cannon Trophy
|11/16
|y
|Brown, Bryant, Penn
|11/15
|Y
|Y
|Cornell, Harvard, Dartmouth
|11/15-16
|Y
|Y
|A3 Invite
|11/14-16
|Y
|Y
|Howard vs Mount St. Marys
|11/16
|y
|y
|UC Santa Barbara vs UC San Diego vs Pepoerdine
|11/16
|Y
|Y
|Miami-Ohio vs Oakland
|11/16
|Y
|Y
|Siena vs Stony Brook
|11/16
|Y
|Saint Peters vs Iona
|11/16
|Y
|Y
|Millikin vs Monmouth
|11/16
|Y
|Y
