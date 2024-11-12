College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 13-19

It’s one week before most midseason meets, so it’s a smaller weekend from the dual meet perspective.

The Ivy League will be home to some of the bigger matchups this weekend. NCAA All-Americans in the 200 breast Jack Kelly of Brown and Matt Fallon of Penn will have a chance to compete against each other in a tri-meet against Bryant as well.

Harvard will take on Cornell and Dartmouth in an Ivy League tri-meet. The Harvard men were an Honorable Mention in September’s Power Rankings.

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.