2025 Mare Nostrum – Canet-en-Roussillon: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

The final stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum tour is about to get underway. Canet-en-Roussillon plays host this year, after the two previous stops in Monaco and Barcelona. With all the events packed into just two days, it’s going to be an action-packed finals session.

The session starts off with some speed as the 50s of back and free are up first. Two French Women lead the way as Mary-Ambre Moluh and Beryl Gastaldello will occupy lane four in their respective events. On the men’s side Jules Andre posted the fastest 50 back time, but will have both Mewen Tomac and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard looking to chase him down as well as World Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov.

From their we move into the longer races as the final heat of the women’s 800 free and the men’s 400 free take to the pool. Britain Fleur Lewis leads the way in the 800 and Sweden’s Victor Johansson will look to hold off World Short Course Champion in the 1500, Ahmed Jaoudi.

Tomac returns to the pool in the men’s 200 back but will first have to get by his compatriot Antoine Herlem. Fellow French Olympian Pauline Mahieu is in a similar position as she finds herself in a tight duel with Anastasia Shkurdai.

The 100s of breaststroke have a very strong field. Kara Hanlon and Kirill Prigoda lead their respective fields, but each has a difficult trip to the top of the podium, as the likes of Anna Elendt, Yuliya Efimova, and Ilya Shymanovich stand in their way.

The Women’s 200 IM and Men’s 400 IM sees Anastasia Gorbenko, who had a banner year last year on the Mare Nostrum as the top seed, while Frenchmen Valentin Trevillot will look to hold off reigning World Champ Lewis Clareburt.

The day concludes with the 100 fly and 200 free, Sweden’s Louise Hansson and Dutch star Tessa Giele were both under 59 this morning and will look to push each other to greater heights, while France’s Maxime Grousset put in a controlled morning swim of 52.54 to sit third in tonight’s final. Mare Nostrum Record holder Siobhan Haughey, too, lurks as the 3rd seed in the 200 free, as she will look to chase down top seed Barbora Seemanova.

Women’s 50 Back – Final

World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

Mare Nostrum Record: 27.24 – Kylie Masse, Canada (2024)

Canet Record: 27.43 – Kylie Masse, Canada (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22

Top 3

The first race of the evening was a fast and quick affair. Many of these swimmers have competed against one another over the week at the previous two stop in Monaco and Barcelona. Ireland’s Danielle Hill looked like she had a strong start, but France’s Mary-Ambre Moluh, the top seed, had a strong closing finish to push the 2024 European champion. Isreal’s Anastasia Gorbenko who won this race in Monaco and Canada’s Ingrid Wilm were just behind the early leader, but they too closed the gap.

It looked like Hill took the win, but it appears as if the timing system did not record any touches, so there are no official results as of yet.

After a few minutes results were published with the win going to Gorbenko by just .08 ahead of Hill, 27.76 to 27.84. Gorbenko had recorded a PB of 27.55 in Monaco last week. France’s Pauline Mahieu swimming out of lane 2 snuck into the medals, placing 3rd in 27.91, just .01 ahead of Wilm.

Men’s 50 Back – Final

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2023)

, Russia (2023) Mare Nostrum Record: 24.4 – Michael Andrew, USA (2019)

Canet Record: 24.75 – Pieter Coetze, South Africa (2022)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.11

Top 3

After qualifying just in 3rd this morning with a prelims time of 25.53, French Olympic medalist Yohann Ndoye-Brouard used a strong finish to surge into the lead taking the win away from the World Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. Swimming under the neutral athlete banner, Kolesnikov won this event in Monaco with a time of 24.44 (which broke the Mare Nostrum Record) and again in Barcelona in 24.75, but in the windy conditions here in France, had to settle for the silver, as Ndoye-Brouard’s 25.12 was just faster than his 25.24.

Top seed Jules Andre improved upon his prelims swim by .04 to take the bronze medal.

Women’s 50 Free – Final

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

Mare Nostrum Record: 23.82 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

Canet Record: 23.85 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 24.86

Top 3

Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) -24.86 Petra Senanszky (HUN) – 24.87 Analia Pigree (FRA) – 25.12

It was a strong field in the women’s 50 free, but the win went the way of home nation’s Beryl Gastaldello. The French Olympian placed 2nd in the finals of the skins race in Monaco, going 24.87, but bettered that result tonight by .01 as she took the win in 24.86. After the race, Gastaldello said she was very happy with the race, knowing it was going to be a tight affair and is looking forward to the 100 tomorrow.

Taking 2nd was Hungary’s Petra Senanszky, who was just out-touched by Gastalldello by .01.

Men’s 50 Free – Final

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

Mare Nostrum Record: 21.31 – Bruno Fratus, Brazil (2019)

Canet Record: 21.64 – Bruno Fratus, Brazil (2019)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.05

Top 3

Ian Ho (HK) – 22.17 Sean Niewold (NED) -22.18 Elias Persson (SWE) – 22.20

Young French sprinter Falemana Tuufio exploded out to a strong start in lane 7 and led the field through the halfway point, but the experience of the field showed, as Ian Ho and Sean Niewold emerged from the field to touch the wall in first and second.

Ho, who swam collegiately for Virginia Tech, competes for Hong Kong internationally. Earlier in the week, he finished 2nd in Barcelona with a time of 22.15, and while today he was .02 slower, he moved up one place to stand atop the podium. Right below him on the podium was Niewold, who touched just .01 back. The Dutch sprinter was much faster than his time from Monaco, where he was 22.48.

Women’s 800 Free – Fastest Heat

World Record: 8:04.12 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2025)

Mare Nostrum Record: 8:19.86 – Rebecca Adlington, Great Britain (2012)

Canet Record: 8:20.68 – Jazmin Carlin, Great Britain (2012)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 8:34.62

Top 3

Sarah Dumont (BEL) – 8:40.90 Fleur Lewis (GBR) – 8:42.63 Francisca Soares Martins (POR) – 8:42.69

Portugal’s Francisca Soares Martins attacked the race from the get-go and had a strong lead at the 300-meter turn. At the halfway mark, Soares Martins flipped at 4:18.46, but what was nearly a two-second lead had dropped to just 1.03 seconds over Sarah Dumont. The Belgian star continued her push and took over the lead at the 500-meter turn.

Over the next 100, Dumont had flipped the table and had opened a nearly two-second lead over Soares Martin. Dumont would continue to build her lead and took the win in 8:40.90.

Well back at the 400, Great Britain’s Fleur Lewis, the top seed, slowed, moved up through the field on the back half, and ran down the early leader Soares Martins to nab the silver in 8:42.63. The Portuguese swimmer finished in third, .06 back.

Men’s 400 Free – Final

World Record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Martens, Germany (2025)

Mare Nostrum Record: 3:41.71 – Ian Thorpe, Australia (2001)

Canet Record: 3:46.93 – Aleksandr Krasnykh, Russia (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

Top 3

Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN) – 3:46.60 *** NEW CANET RECORD*** Victor Johansson (SWE) – 3:48.43 Rami Rahmouni (TUN) – 3:50.85

Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaouadi, who burst onto the scene with two finals appearances at the Paris Olympics jumped out to an early lead in this race, opening it up in 54.57 with top seed Sweden’s Victor Johansson flipping second, over a second back at 55.68. Jaouadi, who won the gold medal in the 1500 at the Short Course World Champs, extended that lead to about a body length at the 200 as he hit the wall in 1:52.12 with the Swede slipping further back, to trail by 1.5 seconds.

Jaouadi, who was 3:53.38, this morning looked smooth and in control and went to his legs in the last 50 to hold off any push from Johansson to take the win in 3:46.60, erasing the eight year old Canet record of 3:46.93. The time stands as a new season best improving upon his 3:47.58 from Barcelona, and is less than a second off his PB of 3:45.95.

After the race, Jaouadi said it was a good time as he is not tapered and hope that it will be better by Singapore.

Women’s 200 Back – Final

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:06.66 – Emily Seehbohm, Australia (2017)

Canet Record: 2:06.66 – Emily Seehbohm, Australia (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08

Top 3

Top seeds Anastasia Shkurdai and Pauline Mahieu, the top two seeds, were neck and neck through the opening of the race with Shkurdai just .08 ahead at the halfway turn, as the Belorussian, competing under a Neutral banner flipped in 1:03.41. Mahieu, who earlier claimed bronze in the 50 back and swimming in her home club’s pool tried to close the gap but slipped a little and was .3 back with just a 50 left.

Shkurdai used a strong last turn to further open a lead upon the hometown star, but Mahieu, wearing the Gold and Green Cap of Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, drastically increased her tempo and surged past the competition to take the win in 2:10.31. The win is an improvement upon the 2:11.58 she swam in Barcelona and is just over a second off her PB of 2:09.28 from French Trials last summer.

Men’s 200 Back – Final

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.34 – Ryosuke Irie, Japan (2011)

Canet Record: 1:54.54 – Ryosuke Irie, Japan (2011)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

Top 3

The Czech Republic’s Jan Cejka, the winner in Barcelona, opened up the 200 back this evening in 57.94, ahead of France’s Antoine Herlem (58.29) and Mewen Tomac (58.73). Over the next 50, Cejka and Herlem pulled away from the bearded Tomac and had dual over the last 60 meters.

Cejka went to the legs a little sooner than Herlem, and leading from start to finish, he grabbed the win in 1:58.15, exactly equalling his time from Barcelona. Herlem also dipped under 2:00 , touching in 1:59.07, slicing .06 off his prelims time. Tomac held onto the bronze, taking the last podium spot in a time of 2:00.88.

Women’s 100 Breast – Final

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:04.82 – Yuliya Efimova , Russia (2017)

, Russia (2017) Canet Record: 1:04.82 – Yuliya Efimova , Russia (2017)

, Russia (2017) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.87

Top 3

Men’s 100 Breast – Final

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.15 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Canet Record: 58.92 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Top 3

Women’s 200 I.M. – Final

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:08.49 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2017)

Canet Record: 2:08.57 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.83

Top 3

Men’s 400 I.M. – Final

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:07.96 – Laszlo Cseh, Hungary (2008)

Canet Record: 4:07.96 – Laszlo Cseh, Hungary (2008)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

Top 3

Women’s 100 Fly– Final

World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

Mare Nostrum Record: 55.76 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

Canet Record: 55.76 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33

Top 3

Men’s 100 Fly – Final

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Mare Nostrum Record: 50.75 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2024)

Canet Record: 51.42 – Naoki Mizunuma, Japan (2022)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.77

Top 3

Women’s 200 Free– Final

World Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2024)

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.53 – Siobhan Haughey , Hong Kong (2024)

, Hong Kong (2024) Canet Record: 1:54.66 – Camille Muffat, France (2012)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.23

Top 3

Men’s 200 Free – Final

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:44.74 – David Popovici, Romania (2024)

Canet Record: 1:44.97 – Ian Thorpe, Australia (2001)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:46.70

Top 3