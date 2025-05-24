Amid Nationwide Cuts, Pacific Is Reviving Its Diving Programs And Adding Two New Sports

University of the Pacific is reviving its men’s and women’s diving programs for the 2025–2026 academic year, the school announced Monday.

Changes to name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, new roster cap proposals, and the anticipated fallout from the House v. NCAA settlement are triggering sweeping changes across collegiate athletics. Faced with mounting financial uncertainty, dozens of universities are reevaluating their athletic offerings. Schools such as California Polytechnic State University and Concordia University Irvine have recently eliminated programs, many of which offer opportunities in non-revenue Olympic-style sports.

Pacific is taking a different approach. Rather than scaling back, it is expanding its athletic department by adding two new sports and enhancing three others. For the next school year, the university will not only revive its men’s and women’s diving programs, but also introduce men’s cross country and men’s track and field, while expanding its offerings in women’s field events. The initiative will bring Pacific’s total number of varsity programs to 19 and is expected to add 82 student-athletes to its rosters.

Director of Athletics Adam Tschuor, who joined the school in 2023, has done this as part of a long term plan per the school to “developed the innovative expansion as part of a long-term plan to position Pacific as a leading competitor in the West Coast Conference while supporting the university’s enrollment initiatives.”

“We owe it to our student-athletes, campus and community to come up with a way to navigate these changes not by cutting, but by growing,” Tschuor said in the school’s press release. “These sports additions are the first step in a plan of growth that will transform Pacific for the better—in enrollment, campus life, engagement and competitive success.”

Pacific President Christopher Callahan emphasized that the initiative is about more than just athletic success—it’s about values and opportunity.

“At Pacific, we are focused on creating access and opportunity for more students to succeed,” he said. “While other schools are bolstering their football and basketball programs by cutting other athletics programs, we want to take a different path that measures success not just in championships, but in opportunities created.”

While Pacific never formally cut diving, the program did not have a diving coach after the 2020–21 season, despite previous success under then-coach Hannah Prigge. During her tenure, she helped Tiger diver Mackaby Pennington achieve an NCAA ‘B’ cut at the Pacific Invite in October 2020.

After transferring to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Pennington went on to win back-to-back 1-meter titles at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships in 2022 and 2023—the same conference in which Pacific competes in—while also capturing the 3-meter title in 2022 and finishing as the runner-up in 2023.

The revived diving programs will reunite with Pacific’s men’s and women’s swimming teams, led by Head Coach Katelyne Herrington. Herrington led the men’s swim team to its first-ever MPSF Championship in 2025, earning her the MPSF Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year award—the first time a Pacific swimming coach has received this honor. Pacific won a conference-high 11 men’s swimming titles and placed in the top three in all but one event. The women’s team finished third in the conference.