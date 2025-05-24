14-Year Old Joey Salvetti Pops 56.21 in California Day After Swimming at HS State Meet

2025 Woodland Spring Classic

May 16-18, 2025

Charles Brooks Community Swim Center, Woodland, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

14-year-old Joey Salvetti from the Life Time Northern California swim team dropped over four seconds in the 100 meter fly last weekend at the Woodland Spring Classic. The breakthrough long course swim followed a successful debut at the California High School State Championship meet earlier in the weekend.

On Saturday, in the 100 meter fly, Salvetti swam 56.21 to kick off his long course racing season. His previous best time was a 1:00.25 in July 2024.

That swim ranks him 24th all-time in the 13-14 age group and just-misses the Sierra Nevada LSC Record of 55.90 set in 2022 by Brandon Ha and is a national leader this season among 13-14s. That also goes down as his first Futures cut.

He added best times of 53.87 in the 100 free and 2:17.40 in the 200 back. That 100 free time ranks him 3rd nationally in the age group.

On Friday, the 14-year-old high school freshman finished 33rd in the 100 back at the CIF State Championship meet in 52.00 following a best time of 51.42 at the Sac Joaquin Section Championships. He also swam a best time of 46.60 in the 100 yard free leading off Rio Americano High School’s 400 free relay.