2025 Mare Nostrum – Canet-en-Roussillon: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

The final day of the final stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum tour kicked off today in Canet.

Ilya Shymanovich broke 27 seconds once again in prelims of the men’s 50 breaststroke, his time of 26.88 giving him a lead of more than half a second over Shin Ohashi‘s 27.55. Shymanovich will be looking to make it a clean sweep in this event after winning at the Monaco and Barcelona stops. Kirill Prigoda, the 100 breaststroke champion from yesterday, made it through in fifth in 27.91.

Prigoda took top spot in the 200 as well with his fastest heats swim of the three stops. He was 2:11.72 this morning to lead the field by 2.54 seconds, although Barcelona silver medalist Shin Ohashi (2:15.02) is in contention as the third seed after becoming the fastest 16-year-old in history in the event earlier this week.

The women’s 50 breaststroke heats were the most reserved of the three stops with no one breaking 31 seconds. Anna Elendt took top spot in 31.09 after winning in Barcelona, with Yuliya Efimova sneaking through in eighth with a swim of 31.40.

It was a French 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke heats, Jules Andre (54.61) leading Antoine Herlem (55.29) and Mewen Tomac (55.43) as the only swimmer under 55 seconds this morning. Andre led the way in the heats of the 50 yesterday before finishing third in the final behind Yohan Ndoye-Brouard and Kliment Kolesnikov, but his time this morning looks to be a personal best of almost eight-tenths of a second.

The women’s 50 backstroke was also led by a French swimmer, Mary-Ambre Moluh setting the fastest time in 1:00.78. That is nearly a second and a half back from the Cal swimmer’s best of 59.29, although she will need to watch for Anastasia Gorbenko. The Israeli swimmer was 59.25 in Barcelona and will be in lane 5 this evening.

A close battle is brewing in the men’s 20 fly with the top five swimmers separated by less than four-tenths of a second. Federico Burdisso, the 2021 Olympic bronze medalist in this event, leads the way in 2:00.53 and is closely followed by the quartet of Clement Secchi (2:00.58), Lewis Clareburt (2:00.69), Richard Marton (2:00.89) and Alberto Razzetti (2:00.92). Razzetti took the win in Barcelona earlier this week in 1:57.44.

Clareburt and Razzetti will face of twice this evening with both swimmers also making it through to the ‘A’ final in the 200 IM. Clareburt is the top seed there in 2:03.51, but Razzetti took the win in Monaco 2:00.49 to 2:00.77 when these two swimmers last raced each other..

Ali Sayed, who recently committed to ASU, shaved a hundredth off his best time to take lane four in the 100 freestyle with a swim of 49.10. He’ll have a tough fight on his hands to hold onto that placement this evening though as Maxime Grousset (49.47) and Manuel Frigo (49.80) lurk as the second and fourth seeds.

Grousset has switched his event lineup for Day 2 here in Canet, after swimming the 50 fly instead of the 100 free in Barcelona earlier this week, whilst Frigo finished second in this event behind Tom Dean at that Barcelona stop.

Barbara Seemanova leads the 100 freestyle in 54.47 ahead of Beryl Gastaldello (54.84), and is in fine form after beating Siobhan Haughey in the 200 freestyle yesterday. She was third in Barcelona in 54.25, but neither of the two women who beat her there entered this event in Canet, leaving her as the favourite going into tonight’s final.

