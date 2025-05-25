Amber George Closes Out New Zealand Championships With 50 Back Personal Best

2025 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 New Zealand Swimming Championships concluded tonight but not before additional swimmers added their names to the list of those who earned World Championships qualification times.

The women’s 50m back saw 20-year-old Amber George lead a trio of Coast Swim Club athletes on the podium, reaching the wall in a time of 27.92.

Teammates Laura Quilter and Savannah-Eve Martin captured the minor medals, with the former touching in 28.43 followed by the latter’s outing of 28.50.

As for George, her time tonight represented a huge personal best and her first time ever under the 28-second barrier. Entering this competition, her PB rested at the 28.51 put up at last December’s Queensland Championships.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and she now ranks as the #2 New Zealand performer of all time, sitting only behind national record holder Gabrielle Fa’Amausili‘s time of 27.81 from 2015.

The men’s 50m backstroke final also saw a swimmer gain Singapore qualification, courtesy of Andrew Jeffcoat‘s winning time of 24.89.

The 25-year-old United Swim Club athlete scored the sole time of the field under the 25-second barrier. His time was within striking distance of his best-ever performance and New Zealand national record of 24.65, which he established in 2022.

Finally, Caitlin Deans made it happen in the women’s 1500m freestyle, winning the race by nearly a minute.

25-year-old Deans of Neptune Swim Club stopped the clock at 16:12.18, a new lifetime best by over 5 seconds. She cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 16:24.56 needed for Singapore and remains New Zealand’s #3 performer of all time.