Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For June 2025

Comments: 1

The month of June is nearly upon us which means we have two of the most prestigious World Championship Trials meets just days away.

The highly anticipated competitions of the U.S. Trials and the Australian Trials are the highlights of June, with the former taking place June 3rd through June 7th while the latter spans June 9th through June 14th.

On top of that, we have the Canadian Trials, Dutch Championships and Spanish Championships.

Throw in the U23 Championships, the French Elite Championships and the Sette Colli Trophy and sleep will be hard to come by as we track all the action taking place on the journey to the World Championships.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

05/31 – 06/03 20th Singapore National Swimming Championships (SGP)
05/31 – 06/01 17th Meeting Coimbra (POR)

06/03 – 06/07 U.S. Nationals (USA)
06/07 – 06/12 Canadian Trials (CAN)
06/07 – 06/08 40th Porto International Meeting (POR)
06/09 – 06/14 Australian Trials (AUS)

06/11 – 06/15 Colombian Swimming Championships (COL)
06/11 – 06/15 Spanish Summer Open Championships (ESP)
06/11 – 06/14 Youth Hungarian Open National Championships (HUN)
06/12 – 06/15 Dutch LC Championships (NED)
06/14 – 06/15 Golden Bear (CRO)
06/14 – 06/19 French Elite Championships (FRA)

06/18 – 06/20 Estonian Championships (EST)
06/19 – 06/22 Bahamas National Swimming Championships (BAH)

06/25 – 06/27 47th SEA Age Group Championships (SGP)
06/25 – 06/29 Swedish Championships (SWE)
06/26 – 06/29 Finnish National Championships (FIN)
06/26 – 06/28 Sette Colli Trophy (ITA)
06/26 – 06/28 U23 Championships (SVK)

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
4 minutes ago

June trials season just keeps getting busier. Which country will move their trials next?

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!