High-Level International Meets For June 2025

The month of June is nearly upon us which means we have two of the most prestigious World Championship Trials meets just days away.

The highly anticipated competitions of the U.S. Trials and the Australian Trials are the highlights of June, with the former taking place June 3rd through June 7th while the latter spans June 9th through June 14th.

On top of that, we have the Canadian Trials, Dutch Championships and Spanish Championships.

Throw in the U23 Championships, the French Elite Championships and the Sette Colli Trophy and sleep will be hard to come by as we track all the action taking place on the journey to the World Championships.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

05/31 – 06/03 20th Singapore National Swimming Championships (SGP)

05/31 – 06/01 17th Meeting Coimbra (POR)

06/03 – 06/07 U.S. Nationals (USA)

06/07 – 06/12 Canadian Trials (CAN)

06/07 – 06/08 40th Porto International Meeting (POR)

06/09 – 06/14 Australian Trials (AUS)

06/11 – 06/15 Colombian Swimming Championships (COL)

06/11 – 06/15 Spanish Summer Open Championships (ESP)

06/11 – 06/14 Youth Hungarian Open National Championships (HUN)

06/12 – 06/15 Dutch LC Championships (NED)

06/14 – 06/15 Golden Bear (CRO)

06/14 – 06/19 French Elite Championships (FRA)

06/18 – 06/20 Estonian Championships (EST)

06/19 – 06/22 Bahamas National Swimming Championships (BAH)

06/25 – 06/27 47th SEA Age Group Championships (SGP)

06/25 – 06/29 Swedish Championships (SWE)

06/26 – 06/29 Finnish National Championships (FIN)

06/26 – 06/28 Sette Colli Trophy (ITA)

06/26 – 06/28 U23 Championships (SVK)