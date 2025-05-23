Hazel Ouwehand Rips 25.43 50 Fly New Zealand National Record

2025 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 New Zealand Swimming Championships continued tonight with Olympian Erika Fairweather putting up a strong result in the women’s 400m freestyle.

Already the women’s 800m freestyle victor here, 21-year-old Fairweather notched a season-best of 4:03.06 to take the gold.

Her performance sits just outside her list of top 10 personal performances while checking the Kiwi in as the 8th-swiftest performer in the world at the moment.

Also clearing the World Championships ‘A’ qualifying mark of 4:10.23 was runner-up Eve Thomas who nabbed silver in 4:08.05. Caitlin Deans rounded out the podium in 4:08.81, already qualified with Fairweather in the 800m free.

2024-2025 LCM Women 400 Free Katie USA

LEDECKY 2 Summer

McIntosh CAN 3:58.28 3 Li

BINGJIE CHN 3:59.99 4 Claire

Weinstein USA 4:01.26 5 Lani

PALLISTER AUS 4:02.34 6 Yang

Peiqi CHN 4:02.53 7 Liu

Yaxin CHN 4:02.57 8 Erika

Fairweather NZL 4:03.06 9 Isabel

GOSE GER 4:03.65 10 Mary-Sophie

HARVEY CAN 4:05.42 View Top 26»

Fairweather’s 400m free lifetime best remains at the 3:59.44 produced at last year’s World Championships with her gold medal-worthy performance there in Doha rendering the North Shore swimmer the 5th performer ever to dip under the 4:00 barrier.

Just this week, China’s Li Bingjie joined the exclusive sub-4:00 club, hitting 3:59.99 for a new Asian record while competing at the Chinese National Championships.

25-year-old Phoenix Aquatics swimmer Hazel Ouwehand ripped a new national record in the women’s 50m butterfly this evening, firing off a personal best of 25.43.

That scorched her own previous national benchmark of 25.88 logged in the heats of this event last year.

Ouwehand’s performance this evening represented the sole outing of the field under the 26-second barrier. Zoe Pedersen collected silver in 26.15, a New Zealand Age record, while 32-year-old Coast Swim Club athlete Laura Quilter bagged the bronze in 26.22

Ouwehand now ranks 4th in the world this season.

Another highlight of this evening’s action was the women’s 100m backstroke, a race which saw two swimmers touch simultaneously to share the top of the podium.

Milan Glintmeyer, just 16 years of age, stopped the clock at 1:00.84 with Amber George also at the wall at the same time.

Glintmeyer split 29.42/31.42 to George’s 29.60/31.24, with both women coming within range of the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 1:00.46 needed for Singapore.

The pair sit just outside the list of the top 5 New Zealand 100m back performers in history.