Indianapolis Renames Streets After American Olympic Gold Medal Winning Swimmers

35 streets around downtown Indianapolis have been honorarily renamed after legendary American swimmers
The city has chosen Olympic gold medalists from across the generations, beginning with 1912 and 1920 triple gold medalist Duke Kahahamoku (Drive) and all the way to more recent stars like Missy Franklin Way, Allison Schmitt Street, Elizabeth Beisel Way, and Michael Phelps Place.
The list includes Mark Spitz, who once held the record for most gold medals in a single Olympic Games (7), the oldest swimmer to ever compete for the US at the Olympics Dara Torres, and America’s youngest Olympic swimmers Donna de Varona and Amanda Beard.
The scheme is part of a near-total overhaul of the city in preparation for the Trials that will feature a public ‘main street’ block party event on Georgia Street (now known as Ryan Lochte Way, Missy Franklin Way, Mary Wayte Drive, Matt Biondi Street, Aaron Peirsol Parkway, and Michael Phelps Place).
Street Sign Map
Key:
|Street Assignment
|Athelete Name
|5
|Amy Van Dyken Drive
|10
|Whiteney Hedgepeth Drive
|11
|Johnny Weissmuller Way
|13
|Janet Evans Avenue
|15
|Jason Lezak Lane
|17
|Donna de Varona Avenue
|20
|Natalie Coughlin Lane
|21
|Don Schollander Street
|22
|Tom Jager Street
|23
|Dara Torres Place
|24
|Jill Sterkel Lane
|25
|Nathan Adrian Avenue
|32
|Maritza Correia Street
|33
|Duke Kahahamoku Drive
|34
|Lenny Krayzelburg
|35
|Elizabeth Beisel Way
|37
|Tom Dolan Street
|38
|Allison Schmitt Street
|39
|Cullen Jones Avenue
|44
|Rowdy Gaines Drive
|45
|Jenny Thompson Avenue
|46
|Dana Vollmer Street
|47
|Shirley Babashoff Street
|48
|Ryan Lochte Lane
|49
|Missy Franklin Way
|50
|Mary Wayte Drive
|51
|Matt Biondi Street
|52
|Amanda Beard Avenue
|54
|Aaron Peirsol Parkway
|55
|Michael Phelps Place
|56
|Tracy Caulkins Way
|65
|Gary Hall, Jr. Drive
|73
|Mary T Meagher Street
|74
|Mark Spitz Avenue
|75
|John Naber Lane
no Adrian ave????
It’s literally the 7th one on the list
Google maps guy needs to get his ass down there quick
The way Indy is going all out for this makes me think that the days of Trials in Omaha are over. I think Indy might cement themselves as the host for many years to come.
As much as I admire her, Beisel never won gold; silver, 400 IM and bronze, 200 back / 2012
Lochte Lane is the one with a gas station on one end and the jail on the other.
Van Dyken Drive is lined with medical marijuana vendors.
Gaines Drive is full of reaction time clocks.
Driving with google maps is going to be nuts. Turn on what street???