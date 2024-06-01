Indianapolis Renames Streets After American Olympic Gold Medal Winning Swimmers

35 streets around downtown Indianapolis have been honorarily renamed after legendary American swimmers

The city has chosen Olympic gold medalists from across the generations, beginning with 1912 and 1920 triple gold medalist Duke Kahahamoku (Drive) and all the way to more recent stars like Missy Franklin Way, Allison Schmitt Street, Elizabeth Beisel Way, and Michael Phelps Place.

The list includes Mark Spitz, who once held the record for most gold medals in a single Olympic Games (7), the oldest swimmer to ever compete for the US at the Olympics Dara Torres, and America’s youngest Olympic swimmers Donna de Varona and Amanda Beard.

The scheme is part of a near-total overhaul of the city in preparation for the Trials that will feature a public ‘main street’ block party event on Georgia Street (now known as Ryan Lochte Way, Missy Franklin Way, Mary Wayte Drive, Matt Biondi Street, Aaron Peirsol Parkway, and Michael Phelps Place).

Street Sign Map

Key:

Street Assignment Athelete Name 5 Amy Van Dyken Drive 10 Whiteney Hedgepeth Drive 11 Johnny Weissmuller Way 13 Janet Evans Avenue 15 Jason Lezak Lane 17 Donna de Varona Avenue 20 Natalie Coughlin Lane 21 Don Schollander Street 22 Tom Jager Street 23 Dara Torres Place 24 Jill Sterkel Lane 25 Nathan Adrian Avenue 32 Maritza Correia Street 33 Duke Kahahamoku Drive 34 Lenny Krayzelburg 35 Elizabeth Beisel Way 37 Tom Dolan Street 38 Allison Schmitt Street 39 Cullen Jones Avenue 44 Rowdy Gaines Drive 45 Jenny Thompson Avenue 46 Dana Vollmer Street 47 Shirley Babashoff Street 48 Ryan Lochte Lane 49 Missy Franklin Way 50 Mary Wayte Drive 51 Matt Biondi Street 52 Amanda Beard Avenue 54 Aaron Peirsol Parkway 55 Michael Phelps Place 56 Tracy Caulkins Way 65 Gary Hall, Jr. Drive 73 Mary T Meagher Street 74 Mark Spitz Avenue 75 John Naber Lane

