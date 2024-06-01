Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indianapolis Renames Streets After American Olympic Gold Medal Winning Swimmers

Comments: 8

35 streets around downtown Indianapolis have been honorarily renamed after legendary American swimmers

The city has chosen Olympic gold medalists from across the generations, beginning with 1912 and 1920 triple gold medalist Duke Kahahamoku (Drive) and all the way to more recent stars like Missy Franklin WayAllison Schmitt StreetElizabeth Beisel Way, and Michael Phelps Place.

The list includes Mark Spitz, who once held the record for most gold medals in a single Olympic Games (7), the oldest swimmer to ever compete for the US at the Olympics Dara Torres, and America’s youngest Olympic swimmers Donna de Varona and Amanda Beard.

The scheme is part of a near-total overhaul of the city in preparation for the Trials that will feature a public ‘main street’ block party event on Georgia Street (now known as Ryan Lochte Way, Missy Franklin Way, Mary Wayte Drive, Matt Biondi Street, Aaron Peirsol Parkway, and Michael Phelps Place).

Street Sign Map

Key:

Street Assignment Athelete Name
5 Amy Van Dyken Drive
10 Whiteney Hedgepeth Drive
11 Johnny Weissmuller Way
13 Janet Evans Avenue
15 Jason Lezak Lane
17 Donna de Varona Avenue
20 Natalie Coughlin Lane
21 Don Schollander Street
22 Tom Jager Street
23 Dara Torres Place
24 Jill Sterkel Lane
25 Nathan Adrian Avenue
32 Maritza Correia Street
33 Duke Kahahamoku Drive
34 Lenny Krayzelburg
35 Elizabeth Beisel Way
37 Tom Dolan Street
38 Allison Schmitt Street
39 Cullen Jones Avenue
44 Rowdy Gaines Drive
45 Jenny Thompson Avenue
46 Dana Vollmer Street
47 Shirley Babashoff Street
48 Ryan Lochte Lane
49 Missy Franklin Way
50 Mary Wayte Drive
51 Matt Biondi Street
52 Amanda Beard Avenue
54 Aaron Peirsol Parkway
55  Michael Phelps Place
56 Tracy Caulkins Way
65 Gary Hall, Jr. Drive
73 Mary T Meagher Street
74 Mark Spitz Avenue
75 John Naber Lane

In This Story

8 Comments
small bird
4 minutes ago

no Adrian ave????

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
5 seconds ago

It’s literally the 7th one on the list

Beginner Swimmer at 25
29 minutes ago

Google maps guy needs to get his ass down there quick

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
32 minutes ago

The way Indy is going all out for this makes me think that the days of Trials in Omaha are over. I think Indy might cement themselves as the host for many years to come.

oldnotdead
34 minutes ago

As much as I admire her, Beisel never won gold; silver, 400 IM and bronze, 200 back / 2012

Trulycurious
36 minutes ago

Lochte Lane is the one with a gas station on one end and the jail on the other.

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
30 minutes ago

Van Dyken Drive is lined with medical marijuana vendors.
Gaines Drive is full of reaction time clocks.

Thirteenthwind
46 minutes ago

Driving with google maps is going to be nuts. Turn on what street???

