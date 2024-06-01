Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hwang Sunwoo Breaks Nathan Adrian’s Mare Nostrum Record With 47.91 100 Freestyle

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

  • World record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
  • Mare Nostrum record: 48.08 – Nathan Adrian (USA), 2014
  • Monaco record: 48.21 – Alexander Popov (RUS), 1994

Top 3:

  1. Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – 47.91 *Mare Nostrum record
  2. Tom Dean (GBR) – 48.67
  3. Sean Niewold (NED) – 49.08

Hwang Sunwoo set a new Mare Nostrum record with a 47.91 in the 100 freestyle. He broke the previous record of a 48.08 that Nathan Adrian of the US swam back in 2014. That swim also broke the previous Monaco stop record of a 48.21 that Russia’s Alexander Popov swam back in 1994.

Hwang’s swim also marked a season best as his previous season best was a 47.93 that he swam to finish 5th at the 2024 World Championships in Doha this past February. He captured gold in the 200 freestyle in Doha with a 1:44.75. His personal best time in the 100 freestyle stands at a 47.56 that he swam in semifinals at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics. He went on to finish 5th in the event in finals in a 47.82.

His swim from today allows him to pass Duncan Scott of Great Britain as Hwang moves up from #13 to #12 in the World so far this season. His 200 freestyle time from Worlds is his highest ranking event as he sits at #2 in the World so far only behind Germany’s Lukas Martens.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free

LukasGER
MÄRTENS
04/27
1:44.14
2Sunwoo
HWANG 		KOR1:44.4009/27
3Matthew
RICHARDS 		GBR1:44.6904/07
4David
POPOVICI 		ROU1:44.7405/29
5Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:44.7504/07
View Top 31»

Hwang’s gold medal in Doha made him the first swimmer from South Korea to earn a medal at three consecutive World Championships. He won bronze in the 200 freestyle at 2023 Worlds and silver in the 200 freestyle at 2022 Worlds.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!