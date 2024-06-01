Hwang Sunwoo Breaks Nathan Adrian’s Mare Nostrum Record With 47.91 100 Freestyle

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

June 1-2, 2024

Prince Albert II Pool at the Stadium Louis II

LCM (50 meters)

Meet central

Results

Live stream ($)

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

Mare Nostrum record: 48.08 – Nathan Adrian (USA), 2014

Monaco record: 48.21 – Alexander Popov (RUS), 1994

Top 3:

Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – 47.91 *Mare Nostrum record Tom Dean (GBR) – 48.67 Sean Niewold (NED) – 49.08

Hwang Sunwoo set a new Mare Nostrum record with a 47.91 in the 100 freestyle. He broke the previous record of a 48.08 that Nathan Adrian of the US swam back in 2014. That swim also broke the previous Monaco stop record of a 48.21 that Russia’s Alexander Popov swam back in 1994.

Hwang’s swim also marked a season best as his previous season best was a 47.93 that he swam to finish 5th at the 2024 World Championships in Doha this past February. He captured gold in the 200 freestyle in Doha with a 1:44.75. His personal best time in the 100 freestyle stands at a 47.56 that he swam in semifinals at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics. He went on to finish 5th in the event in finals in a 47.82.

His swim from today allows him to pass Duncan Scott of Great Britain as Hwang moves up from #13 to #12 in the World so far this season. His 200 freestyle time from Worlds is his highest ranking event as he sits at #2 in the World so far only behind Germany’s Lukas Martens.

Hwang’s gold medal in Doha made him the first swimmer from South Korea to earn a medal at three consecutive World Championships. He won bronze in the 200 freestyle at 2023 Worlds and silver in the 200 freestyle at 2022 Worlds.