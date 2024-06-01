Hwang Sunwoo Breaks Nathan Adrian’s Mare Nostrum Record With 47.91 100 Freestyle

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO
- June 1-2, 2024
- Prince Albert II Pool at the Stadium Louis II
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet central
- Results
- Live stream ($)
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
Mare Nostrum record: 48.08 – Nathan Adrian (USA), 2014 Monaco record: 48.21 – Alexander Popov (RUS), 1994
Top 3:
- Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – 47.91 *Mare Nostrum record
- Tom Dean (GBR) – 48.67
- Sean Niewold (NED) – 49.08
Hwang Sunwoo set a new Mare Nostrum record with a 47.91 in the 100 freestyle. He broke the previous record of a 48.08 that Nathan Adrian of the US swam back in 2014. That swim also broke the previous Monaco stop record of a 48.21 that Russia’s Alexander Popov swam back in 1994.
Hwang’s swim also marked a season best as his previous season best was a 47.93 that he swam to finish 5th at the 2024 World Championships in Doha this past February. He captured gold in the 200 freestyle in Doha with a 1:44.75. His personal best time in the 100 freestyle stands at a 47.56 that he swam in semifinals at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics. He went on to finish 5th in the event in finals in a 47.82.
His swim from today allows him to pass Duncan Scott of Great Britain as Hwang moves up from #13 to #12 in the World so far this season. His 200 freestyle time from Worlds is his highest ranking event as he sits at #2 in the World so far only behind Germany’s Lukas Martens.
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free
MÄRTENS
1:44.14
|2
|Sunwoo
HWANG
|KOR
|1:44.40
|09/27
|3
|Matthew
RICHARDS
|GBR
|1:44.69
|04/07
|4
|David
POPOVICI
|ROU
|1:44.74
|05/29
|5
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:44.75
|04/07
Hwang’s gold medal in Doha made him the first swimmer from South Korea to earn a medal at three consecutive World Championships. He won bronze in the 200 freestyle at 2023 Worlds and silver in the 200 freestyle at 2022 Worlds.