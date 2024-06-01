Siobhan Haughey Lowers Own Mare Nostrum Record With 1:54.53 200 Freestyle

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

June 1-2, 2024

Prince Albert II Pool at the Stadium Louis II

LCM (50 meters)

Meet central

Results

Live stream ($)

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

World record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 1:54.57 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2024

Monaco record: 1:55.03 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2023

Top 3:

Just days after breaking a 12-year-old Mare Nostrum record, Siobhan Haughey lowered the record even further as she swam a 1:54.53 in the 200 freestyle. Her swim at the Barcelona stop of a 1:54.57 broke the record of a 1:54.66 set in 2012 by France’s Camille Muffat. Haughey has consistently improved in the event at the three Mare Nostrum stops.

Today, Haughey finished ahead of Great Britain’s Freya Anderson who swam a season best time of a 1:58.45, faster than her old season best of a 1:58.75 from November 2023.

Split Comparison:

MONACO BARCELONA CANET 2024 DOHA BEST TIME (2021) 50 27.13 26.99 27.32 26.4 26.77 100 56.54 (29.41) 55.77 (28.78) 56.83 (29.51) 55.12 (28.72) 55.10 (28.33) 150 1:25.63 (29.09) 1:24.85 (29.08) 1:26.05 (29.22) 1:24.45 (29.33) 1:24.18 (29.08) 200 1:54.53 (28.90) 1:54.57 (29.72) 1:55.39 (29.34) 1:54.89 (30.44) 1:53.92 (29.75)

The biggest eye-opening split of today was her closing 50 as she charged home in a 28.90, her fastest final 50 of any of her swims above. Her final 50 was also faster than her 2nd 50 today.

Haughey currently sits at #3 in the World so far this season with a 1:54.08 from the World Cup stop in Budapest last fall. She looks to make the Olympic podium in the event once again as she was 3rd in the event at the 2020(1) Tokyo Games in a 1:54.70.

Since Tokyo, she just missed the podium in the event at 2023 Worlds as she was 4th in a 1:53.96. She won the World title in the event this past February at 2024 Worlds in a 1:54.89.