Haughey Erases Muffat’s 200 Free Record In Barcelona; Faster Than 2024 Worlds Gold

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.66- Camille Muffat, France (2012)

OQT: 1:57.26

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.57 *Mare Nostrum Record* Valentine Dumont (CEM) — 1:57.92 Ainhoa Campabadal Amezcua (CNSA) — 1:59.34

Siobhan Haughey, already a strong trailblazer for Hong Kong, has once again written her name into the records books, this time at the famed Mare Nostrum tour. At the second of three stops in the rapid-fire rounds of meets, the Tom Rushton coached swimmers added her name atop the tour’s 200 freestyle record board.

After winning the 100 free yesterday in another sub-53 performance, 52.76, Haughey stormed to the win in the 200 today in a time of 1:57.57, not only eclipsing the Barcelona record of 1:55.22 set by Femke Heemskerk in 2015, but also one of the oldest records on the books, Camille Muffat‘s 2012 time of 1:54.66. Muffat, a French Olympian, won silver in this event at the London Games in addition to her gold in the 400. She retired in 2014 and died in 2015 as part of a tragic helicopter crash while filming a television program.

What makes the feat of breaking a 12-year-old record even more impressive is that not only was the time faster than her gold medal-winning performance at the 2024 Doha Worlds, but it was also her second swim of the evening. Just five events before, she swam to a silver medal in the 50 free, finishing in 24.64, just behind Michelle Coleman‘s 24.61.

In looking at the 200, Haughey blew away the field; she was the only swimmer under 27 at the 50 (26.99) and had a gap of over half a second at that time, a lead that grew to over a second at the halfway point. Haughey was the only swimmer with four splits under 30 seconds (no other swimmer had more than two).

Barcelona Canet 2024 Doha Best time (2021) 50 26.99 27.32 26.40 26.77 100 55.77 (28.78) 56.83 (29.51) 55.12 (28.72) 55.10 (28.33) 150 1:24.85 (29.08) 1:26.05 (29.22) 1:24.45 (29.33) 1:24.18 (29.08) 200 1:54.57 (29.72) 1:55.39 (29.34) 1:54.89 (30.44) 1:53.92 (29.75)

In comparing today’s swim versus her best time, Haughey closed faster, albeit by .03, but still faster than her silver medal-winning time at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Haughey, who also won the silver in 100 free in Toyko, looks to be putting herself into good standing for this summer’s games. Her time this evening in the 200 would rank her 5th in the world this season, with her 1:54.08 from the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Budapest Stop back in October not been faster.

With only Mollie O’Callaghan and Summer McIntosh ahead of her in the rankings, Haughey’s good form and run of consistency in this event, should easily put her into the medal conversation for the Olympics.

The third leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour will run this weekend, June 1-2, in Monaco.