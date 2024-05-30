2024 Mare Nostrum Barcelona: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Hello folks and welcome back for the second (and final) day at the Barcelona stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum tour. It was a busy prelims session, and you can check out the full recap here.

The main highlight of the morning was Benedetta Pilato taking down Ruta Meilutyte‘s Barcelona meet record of 29.96, which Meilutyte posted way back in 2013. In prelims, Pilato rewrote the standard with a 29.89 performance. The overall Mare Nostrum tour record is a 29.75–set last year by Lara van Niekerk–and Pilato will get another shot at that record during the final. Van Niekerk is in the final as well, sitting further back with a 31.96 out of prelims.

Kristof Milak had a busy morning, taking on the 100 freestyle and 200 butterfly. He missed out on the 100 free final with a 9th place finish, but that race is still stacked. In the final the likes of Hwang Sunwoo, Thomas Ceccon, David Popovici, Alessandro Miressi, and Katsuhiro Matsumoto are vying for the title.

Milak will feature in the 200 fly final. The world record holder comes into the final as the second seed (1:57.11) behind top qualifier Kim Minseop.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL (Fastest Heat)

Mare Nostrum Record: 8:19.86 – Rebecca Adlington, Great Britain (2012)

OQT: 8:26.71

Francisca Soares Martins (POR) — 8:40.71 Emma Gianelli (RNF) — 8:41.80 Dune Coetzee (TSC) — 8:43.38 Jimena Perez Blanco (CNB) — 8:49.12 Paula Otero Fernandez (ESP) — 8:51.39 Johanna Enkner (AUT) — 8:55.28 Ludovica Terlizza (GNMS) — 8:55.32 Hanne Naess (BSV) — 8:56.74

Francisca Soares Martins took the win in the women’s 800 freestyle to open the session. The Portugese swimmer clocked 8:40.71 to win the race by just over a second ahead of Emma Gianelli. Back in January, Martins set her personal best in this event at 8:36.95. This performance today is the third-fastest in her career.

Swimming for her South African club team, Dune Coetzee earned bronze in 8:43.38. While not a season best, it does improve on the 8:48.40 she posted less than two weeks ago at the Atlanta Classic while still racing in the United States.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTOKE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 24.45 – Michael Andrew, USA (2019)

Ulises Juan Saravia Pelaez (CDNC) — 25.09 Michele Lamberti (ITA) — 25.25 Kai Van Westering (NED) — 25.50 Adam Jaszo (HUN) — 25.70 Adrian Santos Martin (CNSA) / Markus Lie (NOR) — 25.81 (tie) Robert Pedersen (DEN) — 25.86 Joao Costa (POR) — 25.95

The men’s 50 backstroke final kicks off a flurry of 50s of stroke on Day 2 in Barcelona. Ulises Juan Saravia Pelaez earned the win, touching .16 seconds ahead of Italy’s Michele Lamberti.

Kai Van Westering finished .25 seconds back from Lamberti for third place. It’s a new season best for Van Westering, improving on the25.69 that he posted at the 2024 World Championships. His personal best stands at 25.19 from last summer.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 29.75 – Lara Van Nierkerk, South Africa (2023)

Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 30.06 Skyler Smith (NCAC) — 30.69 Reona Aoki (JPN) — 30.89 Kara Hanlon (SWP) — 31.20 Silje Slyngstadli (NOR) — 31.83 Lara Van Nieker (PAC) — 31.98 Mikaela Goelst (Seals) — 32.25 Celia Monforte Millan (CNLH) — 32.83

Benedetta Pilato collected the win in the women’s 50 breaststroke. She was off the Barcelona meet record that she posted in prelims and did not crack 30 seconds. Still, she won the race handily, touching .63 seconds ahead of Skyler Smith, the lone American on the Tour. Smith was faster than the 30.80 she swam in Canet, inching closer to her personal best (30.41) with a 30.69.

Reona Aoki was close to her personal best as well, punching a 30.89 for third place. She also improved on her performance from Canet, dropping down from 30.97 to 30.89 and improving on her fastest mark in 2024. Aoki’s lifetime best is 30.71 from 2022.

MEN’S 50 Butterfly – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53 – Andrii Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

Nyls Korstanje (NED) — 23.29 Dylan Carter (TTO) — 23.36 Szabasztian Szabo (HUN) — 23.38 Quah Zheng Wen (SGP) — 23.56 Thomas Verhoeven (FAZ) — 23.58 Tibor Tistan (SVK) — 23.71 Alberto Lozano Mateos (CNT) — 23.93 Casper Puggaard (DEN) — 23.96

The men’s 50 butterfly caps off the 50s of stroke portion of the finals schedule. Nyls Korstanje collected the win, adding to the gold he picked up in this event in Canet. Korstanje was just off his winning time from earlier this week, posting 23.29 compared to 23.22 in Canet.

It was the same podium as it was in Canet, except this time Dylan Carter got the better of Szabasztian Szabo for silver. Carter out-touched Szabo by .02 seconds, 23.36 to 23.38. Both improved on their finals time from Canet.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:30.75 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2012)

OQT: 4:38.53

Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) — 4:36.57 Mio Narita (JPN) — 4:37.54 Waka Kobori (JPN) — 4:39.39 Alba Vazquez Ruiz (ESP) — 4:43.76 Sarah Dumont (FFBN) — 4:45.35 Ageha Tanigawa (JPN) — 4:46.09 Anja Crevar (SRB) — 4:46.23 Giada Alzetta (FV) — 4:50.01

Anastasia Gorbenko continues to take down her own national records. After setting two in one session yesterday, she lowered the 400 IM record that she swam in Canet. Here in Barcelona, Gorbenko posted a 4:36.57, lowering her newly set standard by .38 seconds. The time moves her up to 10th in the world this season.

Gorbenko set the early pace, leaving the rest of the field to chase her down. Mio Narita nearly did, closing in 1:02.59 on the freestyle leg to eat into Gorbenko’s lead. Narita ran out of room to chase her down and finished in 2nd place with a 4:37.54. She too improved on her time from Canet (4:38.23). Narita has been as fast as 4:35.40 this season at Japan’s Olympic Trials, which currently ranks her 6th in the world this season.

Japan put two swimmers on the podium, with Waka Korobi taking 3rd behind Gorbenko and Narita for the second straight stop on this Mare Nostrum tour.

MEN’S 100 Freestyle – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 48.08 – Nathan Adrian, USA (2014)

OQT: 48.34

David Popovici added to his win collection in Barcelona, picking up the win n the 100 freestyle to go with his 200 freestyle win from yesterday. Popovici was third at the 50 mark in 23.61 behind Hwang Sunwoo (23.35) and Katsuhiro Matsumoto (23.59).

The former world record holder closed in 24.88–the only person in the field sub-25 on the second 50–to get the win in a final time of 48.49, two-hundredths ahead of Hwang. The swim marks Popovici’s third fastest performance of 2024; his best is the 48.34 he swam in Antwerp back in March.

Matsumoto repeated from Canet as the bronze medalist but improved on his time, dipping under 49 seconds with a 48.79.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.57 – Kylie Masse, Canada (2022)

OQT: 59.99

Kira Toussaint (DD) — 1:00.00 Rio Shirai (JPN) — 1:00.76 Maaike De Waard (NED) — 1:00.84 Ingrid Wilm (CSC) — 1:01.03 Hanna Rosvall (SWE) — 1:01.32 Carlotta Zofkova (CC) — 1:01.61 Silvia Scalia (CCA) — 1:01.68 Federica Toma (CC) — 1:02.00

Kira Toussaint swam a season best time to win the women’s 100 backstroke in Barcelona. She nearly broke the minute mark for the first time this season, which she last did at the 2023 World Championships.

Toussaint led the race from start to finish, flipping at 29.29 and coming back in 30.71 to get her hand on the wall in 1:00.00. She win the race handily, touching .76 seconds ahead of Rio Shirai. Shirai was just .16 seconds off her personal best of 1:00.60, swum at 2023 Worlds.

Toussaint is representing her club team here but the Netherlands went 1-3 in the race as Maaike De Waard took third. De Waard was the third and final swimmer to get under 1:01 in the final, touching in 1:00.84.

Fresh off Canadian Trials, Ingrid Wilm took 4th in 1:01.03, adding from her 59.90 in Canet.

MEN’S 100 Breaststroke – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.15 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

OQT: 59.49

Yu Hanaguruma (JPN) — 59.89 Arno Kamminga (NED) — 59.92 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 50.95 Caspar Corbeau (NED) — 1:00.04 Taku Taniguchi (JPN) — 1:00.53 Dongyeoi Choi (KOR) — 1:00.55 Denis Petrashov (KYR) — 1:00.75 Ludovico Viberti (ITA) — 1:00.87

Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 23.82 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

OQT: 24.70

Michelle Coleman (SWE) — 24.61 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 24.64 Neza Klancar (SLO) — 24.83 Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.14 Lidon Munoz de Campo (CNSA) — 25.16 Caitlin De Lange (TSC) — 25.22 Julie Kepp Jensen (DEN) / Kim Busch (NED) — 25.25 (tie)

MEN’S 200 Backstroke – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.34 – Ryosuke Irie, Japan (2007)

OQT: 1:57.50

Juho Lee (KOR) — 1:56.73 Hidekazu Takehara (JPN) — 1:57.28 David Gerchik (ISR) — 1:59.36 Diego Mira Albaladejo (CNS) — 2:00.20 Matteo Restivo (ITA) — 2:00.80 Adam Telegdy (HUN) — 2:01.10 Matteo Venini (ISRR) — 2:02.15 Lorenzo Mora (ITA) — 2:03.43

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:19.67 – Rikke Moeller Pedersen, Denmark (2010)

OQT: 2:23.91

Tes Schouten (NED) — 2:22.67 Jessica Vall Montero (CNSA) — 2:24.60 Martina Carraro (ITA) — 2:25.34 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) — 2:26.85 Clara Rynak-Andersen (DEN) — 2:26.86 Letitia Sim (SGP) — 2:27.33 Kara Hanlon (SWP) — 2:27.53 Ana Blazevic (CRO) — 2:27.82

MEN’S 200 Butterfly – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:53.89 – Kristof Milak , Hungary (2022)

, Hungary (2022) OQT: 1:55.78

Kim Minseop (KOR) — 1:55.47 Kristof Milak (HUN) — 1:55.67 Genki Terakado (JPN) — 1:56.03 Wang Kuan-Hung (TPE) — 1:56.28 Federico Burdisso (CSE) — 1:56.94 Polat Uzer Turnali (TUR) — 1:57.03 Samuel Kostal (SVK) — 1;57.42 Ciacomo Carini (ITA) — 1:58.21

