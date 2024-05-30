2024 Mare Nostrum Barcelona: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Day 2 of the 2nd stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour unfolded today from Barcelona, with a massive lineup of events on the docket. That meant we saw several key players dive in more than once in pursuit of hardware and tune-ups ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Additionally for some, this competition represents a Paris qualification opportunity, with the selection window closing fast on June 23rd.

Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak was one such athlete who took on multiple events, racing in today’s 100m free and 200m fly.

The 24-year-old who already unleashed a big-time 50.95 Mare Nostrum Record in the 100m fly last night punched a result of 49.62 in the 1free to fall just shy of the final in 9th place.

Taking the top seed was Olympic multi-medalist Florent Manaudou of France, with the 33-year-old touching in 48.78, his first time under the 49-second threshold this season.

Manaudou opened in 23.45 and closed in 25.33 to register the sole sub-49-second result of the field. The next-closest was last night’s 200m free silver medalist and reigning world champion in that event, Hwang Sunwoo of Korea. Hwang clocked 49.11 while Italy’s Thomas Ceccon rounded out the top 3 performers in 49.15.

Additional men in the 100m free hung include Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto (49.19), the 200m free victor here David Popovici of Romania (49.20) and Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (49.42).

Back in the water for the 200m fly, Milak reaped the 2nd seed in an outing of 1:57.11, within striking distance of leader Kim Minseop of Korea.

The Korean national record holder punched a time of 1:56.40 to land lane 4, but will also face Japanese Olympic qualifier Genki Terakado (1:57.22) and 5th-seeded Olympic medalist Federico Burdisso of Italy (1:57.25) among the final field.

Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga led a Dutch 1-2 punch in the men’s 100m breaststroke this morning.

28-year-old Kamminga notched the sole outing of the field under the minute mark, grabbing the top seed in 59.76. Tonight he’ll be flanked by countryman Caspar Corbeau who earned the 2nd slot in 1:00.27. Italy’s Olympic medalist Nicolo Martinenghi captured the 5th seed in 1:00.69.

On the women’s side, Italy’s national record holder Benedetta Pilato threw down an impressive morning swim of 29.89 to establish her dominance in the 50m breast.

The 19-year-old’s performance established a new meet record, overtaking Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte‘s (LTU) record of 29.96 put on the books over a decade ago in 2013.

USA’s sole competitor here, Skyler Smith, wrangled up the 2nd seed in 31.09. Additional threats include Japan’s Reona Aoki (31.17), Kara Hanlon of Great Britain (31.24) and South African national record holder Lara van Niekerk (31.96).

Already having notched 2 new Israeli standards last night in the 200m back and 200m IM, 20-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko is on the prowl in the 400m IM today.

Gorbenko turned in a solid morning swim of 4:43.33, holding a narrow advantage over 17-year-old Japanese national champion Mio Narita.

Narita lurks as the 2nd seed in 4:44.17 while 2 other teammates, Waka Kobori and reigning Olympic champion Yui Ohashi will also be among the field. The former hit 4:44.92 as the 3rd seed this morning while the latter notched 4:46.77 as the 5th seed.

Of note, Spain’s stalwart Mireia Belmonte nabbed a time of 4:52.68 to be relegated to 10th place.

Louise Hansson already earned 100m fly gold last week in Canet and the Swede is seeking a 2nd consecutive victory here in Barcelona.

The 27-year-old bronze medalist from Doha put up a mark of 57.86 to stake her claim on the race, outperforming 2nd-seeded Shiho Matsumoto of Japan who claimed the 2nd seed in 58.44.

Additional Top Seeds