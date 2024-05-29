2024 Mare Nostrum Barcelona: Day 1 Finals Recap

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Good Morning and welcome to the first day of the second stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour. A lot of stars from the first leg in Canet have made the trip down the Mediterranean, including Anastasia Gorbenko, who is fresh off of two new National records.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 15:00.58, Grant Hackett (AUS) – 2007

It was Spain’s own Carlos Garach Benio who back-halved the race to pass the other two medalists. Henrick Christiansen led at the 800, hitting the wall in 8:01.76 to Damien Joly‘s 8:01.98, with Garach at 8:02.40, but the Spaniard pulled ahead at the 1300 meter mark and never looked back.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) – 2018

Kylie Masse is just getting better with time, or perhaps the home away from home soil is the cause. Masse, who won the 50 back in Canet in 27.43, dropped nearly a full two-tenths off that time to take the win and erase a six-year-old Mare Nostrum record as she hit the wall in 27.24. Her Canadian compatriot, Ingrid Wilm, moved up one spot from the silver to bronze and was right on her time from Canet, hitting the wall in 27.71.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Mare Nostrum record: Felipe Lima – 26.33 (2019)

The Italian men have the presence known and quickly, too. After claiming gold last weekend, Taku Taniguchi had to settle for the bronze medal in Barcelona as both Nicolo Martinenghi and Ludovico Viberti hopped over the sea and took the top two spot in this event. Martinenghi, the reigning World silver medalist, took the win in 26.97, well off his 26.39 performance from this past February. Viberti just out-touched Taniguchi by .05 to take the silver.

Women’s 50 Butterfly- Final

Farida Osman (EGY) 26.06 Viola Scotto Di Carlo (ITA) 26.47 Caitlin De Lange (TUR) 26.57

An entirely different podium as in Canet as Egyptian Olympian and African Record holder Farida Osman took top honors. A three bronze medalist in the event on the World’s stage, Osman put in a dominant performance, winning by nearly half a second. Joining her on the podium was Viola Scotto Di Carlo, who, like her fellow Italians, wasn’t present in Canet.

Men’s 400 IM – Final

Mare Nostrum Record – 4:07.96, Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 2008

OQT – 4:12.50

Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN) 4:13.28 Minseop Kim (KOR) 4:15.62 Gabor Zombori (HUN) 4:17.44

Dropping time is always a good thing, and Tomoyuki Matsushita did just that. The native of Japan won last weekend in 4:13.77 but managed to slice nearly a half second off his time as he won in 4:13.28. Matsushita used a strong back half to pull through the race. He was behind at the 100 splits by over a full second, and heading into the breaststroke, Minseop Kim had a lead of over two seconds (2:01.47 to 2:04.17), but the third leg reversed that course as Matsushita was the one leading now by over two and a half seconds.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

Whereas the previous race saw a time improvement, Siobhan Haughey was a little slower than her outing in Canet. She won in France in a time of 52.55 and replicated the gold this evening in 52.76. The first 50 shows the difference as she was out slower here in Barcelona but came home a little faster to try to make up the difference.

Michelle Coleman, who didn’t swim the event in Canet, placed 2nd this evening in 53.87, getting ahead of Slovenia’s Neza Klancar by just one-tenth. Klancar’s time this evening of 53.97 is an improvement upon her 54.03 fourth-place finish from last weekend.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Final

Mare Nostrum record: Ryosuke Irie – 53.00 (2022)

OQT – 53.74

Michele Lamberti (ITA) 54.02 Juho Lee (KOR) 54.03 Ulises Saravia (ESP) 54.64

While some events saw a carry-over of names (and podiums), the men’s 100 back did not. Newcomer Michele Lamberti took the win by the smallest of margins (.01) over fellow newbie to the event Juho Lee. Lee led the field at the 50, taking it out in 26.09, with Lamberti second in 26.31, but the Italian made up the difference on the last 50 to take the win at 54.02, just in front of Lee’s 54.03.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

Mare Nostrum Record – 1:04.82, Yulia Efimova (RUS) 2017

OQT – 1:06.79

In Canet, we saw Siobhan Haughey try her hand at breaststroke again, but this go-around, she left the event for the 100 free. Taking her place atop the podium was Italian star Benedetta Pilato. The former WR holder in the 50 breast, Pilato, was out quickly in 31.02, leading Reona Aoki and Tes Schouten. Both closed on her over the closing meters of the race, with Schouten making up over four tenths in the last 50, but the Italian’s early lead was too much as she won in 1:06.66.

Schouten, more known for her prowess in the 200, won the silver in Doha in 1:05.82 and placed 2nd here in 1:06.77, just passing Aoki in the end to outtouch her by .03. Aoki settled for the bronze, albeit faster than her silver winning performance of 1:07.09 from Canet.

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Mare Nostrum Record – 21.31, Bruno Fratus (BRA) 2019

OQT – 21.96

Flo is still a go. French star Florent Manaudou cruised to victory over a strong field of proven international stars. Manaudou, who has medaled at the past three Olympics in this event, surged to the wall in 21.89, dipping under the Olympic Qualifying time and setting himself up nicely for next month’s French Trials. His time today of 21.89 was a little faster than his compatriot Maxime Grouset’s time of 21.92 from Canet.

Italian sprinter Alessandro Miressi and Dutch star Kenzo Simons tied for the silver medal in 22.24, which, like Manadou’s, was faster than last weekend’s 22.37 silver winning time. It was a tight race for the minor medals as 2nd through 6th (there was a tie for 6th) were separated by less than a tenth of a second. Hungarian star Kristof Milak was just shy of the medal’s placing 4th in 22.25.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:06.66, Emily Seebohm (AUS) 2017

OQT – 2:10.39

Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) 2:08.54 Africa Zamorano (ESP) 2:09.56 Estella Tonrath Nollgen (ESP) 2:11.62

What can’t Anastasia Gorebenko do? She seems to be hitting her stride at exactly the right time. The Israeli swimmer claimed another gold in the 200 back this evening. Her time of 2:08.54 cleared the field by over a second. It also crushes the previous national record of 2:10.42 from 2022. Spain’s own Africa Zamorano placed 2nd in 2:09.56, improving upon her bronze medal from Canet and dropping time as she was just 2:10.24 last weekend.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

Mare Nostrum record: Arno Kamminga – 2:07.23 (2021)

OQT – 2:09.68

Ippei Watanabe (JPN) 2:07.91 Yu Hanaguruma (JPN) 2:08.59 Caspar Corbeau (NED) 2:10.07

It was a Japanese 1-2 atop the podium again, as the former World Record holder Ippei Watanabe and Yu Hanaguruma finished in the same order as in Canet, albeit a little slower. Watanabe was 2:07.91 this evening but was 2:07.62 in France and Hanaguruma was 2:08.40, but 2:08.59 here.

Caspar Corbeau, who swam collegiately for the University of Texas, did not swim in Canet but claimed the bronze medal tonight in 2:10.07. Corbeau trailed his fellow Dutch breaststroke, Arno Kamminga, at the 150 mark but made up over a full second on the last 50 to go past him and win by .16, as Kamminga touched in 4th place with a time of 2:10.23.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Final

Mare Nostrum record: Suzuka Hasegawa – 2:06.70 (2017)

OQT – 2:08.43

Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN) 2:07.79 Laura Cabanes Garzas (ESP) 2:09.51 Hiroko Makino (JPN) 2:10.27

Helena Rosendahl Bach brought the speed to the 200 fly this evening. The Danish star was clear of the field by over a second at the 100, going out in 1:00.79 and won by nearly a full two seconds as she hit the wall in 2:07.79. The time is very note-worthy at this point of the season, as it is just .35 off her silver medal-winning performance of 2:07.44 from the 2024 Doha Worlds.

Spaniard Laura Cabanes Garzas kept the crowd entertained as she claimed the silver medal in 2:09.51, ahead of Japan’s Hiroko Makino, who improved upon her time from Canet by nearly a full second to claim the bronze in 2:10.27.