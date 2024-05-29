Canadian National Runner-Up Kesa Taivassalo Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian swimmer Kesa Taivassalo has announced her verbal commitment to continue her swim career and study at the University of South Carolina beginning in the fall of 2025. Taivassalo currently trains with the Markham Aquatic Club and attends Bill Crothers Secondary School in Markham, Ontario.

“I am super proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further both my athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina! The moment I stepped on campus for my official, the team made me feel so welcome and the coaches were nothing but helpful. Coach Jeff’s vision for the future of the program is something I want to be part of and can’t wait to see what the future holds. This is only the beginning!!”

Taivassalo set a best time of LCM 2:35.17 at the Speedo Canadian Championships last year in the 200 breast, placing 2nd overall and ranking 2nd among the 15-16 age group nationwide for the year. She only trailed Summer McIntosh, the world record holder in the 400 IM, who posted a time of 2:29.56. Taivassalo earned a total of 15 personal bests between SCM and LCM in 2023.

This year, Taivassalo continued to improve with 10 personal bests, including a noteworthy performance at the Winter Ontario Championships (LCM), where she claimed victory in the 200 breast with a time of 2:33.16.

In comparison, senior Laura Goettler has been a standout performer for the Gamecocks this season, clocking 2:10.29 in the 200 breast, a time that ranks her 5th overall in the program’s history. Meanwhile, freshman Delaney Franklin and sophomore Meaghan Harnish have also made significant contributions, with Franklin securing the 2nd spot in the 200 breast for the University of South Carolina with a time of 2:12.31, closely followed by Harnish with her time of 2:13.57.

While Taivassalo’s top SCY times date back to 2022, her LCM times, when converted, demonstrate competitiveness on par with the University of South Carolina’s leading breaststroke swimmers.

Top LCM Times and SCY Conversions

LCM SCY Conversion 100 breast – 1:12.63 1:03.63 200 breast – 2:33.16 2:14.37 200 IM – 2:30.92 2:13.08

While Taivassalo prepares to make her mark at the University of South Carolina, swimming has long been a shared passion within her family. Her older brother, Brayden Taivassalo, swam for the University of Texas as a freshman this season where he secured gold in the 200 breast (1:53.28) at the Big 12 Championships.

He won a silver medal in the LCM 200 breast (2:10.89) at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago. In the same year, Brayden Taivassalo ranked 1st in Canada for the 17-18 age group in the LCM 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.