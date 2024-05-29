Texas UIL 6A State Champion, “BOTR” Sprinter Kayla Fu, is Headed to Penn in 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kayla Fu from Sugar Land, Texas, has committed to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania beginning next fall. Fu was named to the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top juniors in the high school class of 2024.

Fu is a senior at Clements High School. She is a two-time Texas 6A state champion in the 50 free, having won the state title in her sophomore and senior seasons. In February, she won the 50 free (22.67) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (53.00) at the Texas UIL 6A State Meet. Her best times in those events come from Winter Juniors West in December 2022, where she placed 9th in the 50 free (22.56), 9th in the 100 free (49.03), 5th in the 100 fly (52.86), and 27th in prelims of the 200 IM (2:01.93).

At Lewisville Sectionals in March, she improved her PBs in the 200 free (1:49.07) and 100 back (55.83).

Fu, who does her year-round swimming with First Colony Swim Team, had a big long course season last summer, hitting Winter U.S. Open cuts in the 100/200 (56.99/2:04.28) free and Winter Juniors Cuts in the 100 fly (1:02.62) and 200 IM (2:21.52).

Her best SCY times would have scored at 2024 Ivy League Championships in the A finals of the 50/100 free and 100 fly and the B finals of the 200 free and 200 IM.

50 free – 22.56

100 free – 49.03

200 free – 1:49.07

200 IM – 2:01.93

100 fly – 52.86

100 back – 55.83

She’ll join the Quakers’ class of 2028 with Maggie Hu, Erica Maltsev, Amy Qin, and Abby Druhan.

