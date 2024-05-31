Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristof Milak’s Coach Offers Training Update After WR Holder’s First 200 Fly Loss Since 2020

Comments: 14

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

At the second stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour in Barcelona, Spain, world record holder Kristof Milak suffered just his second long-course meter (LCM) 200 butterfly defeat as an adult with a runner-up finish in 1:55.67 behind Korea’s Kim Minseop (1:55.47).

The 24-year-old Hungarian was slower than his season-best 1:54.90 from the Hungarian Championships in April. Milak’s only other loss in the LCM 200 fly came while recovering from COVID-19 at a domestic competition in December of 2020, when he placed 2nd (1:54.98) behind Tamas Kenderesi (1:54.64). He had never lost his signature event on the senior international stage before Thursday.

But it wasn’t all bad news this week as he also clocked a season-best 50.95 100 fly on Wednesday, tying his own Mare Nostrum record from 2021. The 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour marks Milak’s first time racing internationally since the 2022 European Championships to “step back” and “recharge the batteries.”

On Thursday, Milak’s coach, Balazs Virth, offered an outlook that wasn’t exactly promising given recent reports in Hungarian media about missed training sessions.

“I can say the same thing I said after the national championship: Kristóf is strong and fast, but his endurance is far from what it used to be,” Virth reportedly said, translated from Hungarian. “This is a direct consequence of the training work he has done so far.

“Maybe outsiders think he is capable of a miracle, but today’s swimming has shown that there are laws in this sport that are difficult to override,” Virth continued. “Although Paris is the goal, it has to be said that what has happened so far contains traces of Olympic preparation.

“The shorter distances at the (Hungarian Championships) went relatively well, because he had pushed hard in training camp before, and now also because he pushed hard in Turkey, but his two-and-a-half week layoff after the (Hungarian Championships) came back to haunt him today,” Virth added. “That said, he swam the 200 smartly, with a good schedule, but the second 50 was definitely slow. I asked him to try to keep his concentration for the next stage in Monte-Carlo, and then the final will be better.”

Milak set the 200 fly world record of 1:50.34 in front of an electric home crowd at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. He has appeared unbeatable in his signature event since setting a world record of 1:50.73 at the 2019 World Championships. Milak followed up with an Olympic record of 1:51.25 in Tokyo a few years ago.

This year’s Mare Nostrum Tour concludes Saturday and Sunday in Monaco.

In This Story

14
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

14 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bubo
7 minutes ago

not getting FLAMED by his own coach lmao

0
0
Reply
The unoriginal Tim
11 minutes ago

Balazs Virth needs to chill. He shouldn’t broadcast this 2 months from the big meet.

0
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
26 minutes ago

Just leave Milak alone all of these negative comments are not helping him in any way shape or form

Hungarian media needs to learn how to just do better bruh

5
0
Reply
Philip Johnson
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
7 minutes ago

SwimSwam and negative comments? Say it ain’t so..

0
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Philip Johnson
6 minutes ago

It’s one thing if it’s on swimswam but it’s a whole new level when it’s literally your coach yapping nonstop to the press

0
0
Reply
mds
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
1 minute ago

Another way to look at it might be for Milak to train well?

0
0
Reply
Flake
29 minutes ago

How can a coach of one of the best swimmers from the past years speak publicly about his swimmer like that. That is probably one of the most unprofessional things i’ve seen in the swimming world.

6
-2
Reply
Diehard
Reply to  Flake
26 minutes ago

So should lie and say he has done everything possible to win GOLD? I appreciate the honesty and think more Coaches should be forthright!

2
-5
Reply
Swammer Chat
Reply to  Diehard
15 minutes ago

I think there are limits.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Diehard
4 minutes ago

I think there’s a mountain between “tearing your own swimmer to shreds in an interview” and “saying he has done everything possible”. Acting like they’re the 2 binary options is ridiculous.

My suggestion for this coach would be option 3: shut the F up about him and stop deliberately smearing him in the press

0
0
Reply
mds
36 minutes ago

Makes racing home-country Marchand just that much more interesting.

2
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  mds
7 minutes ago

Looking past the coach’s strange comments, I can’t see Marchand losing 2 fly if Milak’s coach is being honest. I think Marchand gets down to 1:51 low and I can’t see Milak beating that.

2
0
Reply
HeGetsItDoneAgain
57 minutes ago

Damn bruh this guy gets everything just waived out int he public leave him alone ffs. Dressel and Peaty got to take their absences with all the privacy they needed which they definitely needed. This dude is gonna retire 5 seconds after Paris at this rate.

30
0
Reply
Andrew
58 minutes ago

lmaooo

1
-1
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!