Thomas Heilman Moves Up U.S. Rankings With 1:56.41 200 Butterfly

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Thomas Heilman swam another season-best time this weekend as he swam to a 1:56.41 in the 200 butterfly. He now moves up to sit as the #5 US swimmer in the event this season.

Heilman’s previous season best stood at a 1:57.23 from back in January at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville. That had placed him as the #8 US swimmer in the event this season.

Top 5 US Men 200 LCM Fly- 2023-2024

Trenton Julian, 1:55.59 Luca Urlando, 1:55.63 Chase Kalisz, 1:55.97 Zach Harting, 1:56.12 Thomas Heilman, 1:56.41

This was not his only season best of the meet as he swam a 52.29 in the 100 butterfly last night. He looks to make the US Olympic team in the events after qualifying for the 2023 World Championship roster in both events last summer.

Highlighting the women’s side of the night was Gretchen Walsh who swam to a 24.46 in the 50 free. Walsh is coming off of a personal best time in the event as she swam a 24.29 in the event last month at the Pro Series stop in San Antonio. That time currently places her as the #3 US swimmer in the event this season, only behind Kate Douglass (23.91) and Abbey Weitzeil (24.27).

Finishing behind Walsh was Maxine Parker who touched in a 25.07 which ties her season best from San Antonio. 3rd place finisher Aimee Canny was 0.01 off her best time that stands from 2019 as Canny swam a 25.30.

Claire Curzan led the way in the women’s 100 backstroke as she touched in a 59.42 and was the only swimmer under the 1:01 mark. Curzan currently sits as the #2 American in the event this season as she swam a 58.29 at the 2024 World Championships in February. Finishing behind Curzan was Caroline Bentz who touched in a 1:01.44.

Virginia freshman Tess Howley won the 200 butterfly in a 2:10.27. Howley currently sits as the #9 US swimmer in the event this season as her season best is a 2:09.57 from January’s Pro Series stop in Knoxville. Howley finished 8th in the 200 fly at 2023 US Summer Nationals in a 2:08.86. Her personal best time is a 2:06.85 from 2023 Summer Junior Nationals.

Jack Aikins led the way in the men’s 100 backstroke as he touched in a 54.09, 0.15 off his prelims time of a 53.94. Aikins has a season best of a 53.49 that he swam leading off the prelims mixed medley relay at 2024 Worlds. That time makes him the #4 swimmer in the US this season. Texas commit Kyle Peck swam to a best time of a 55.48 for 2nd, getting under the Trials cut of a 55.69.

2023 Pan Ams silver medalist in the 100 breast Noah Nichols earned a win in the 200 breaststroke in a 2:15.00. His season best is a 2:14.23 from Pan Ams which he swam to finish 5th. Behind Nichols was Eli Martin who swam a 2:16.35, a best time by over a second as his previous best time was a 2:17.46 from last summer’s NCSA Championships. Martin just missed the Trials cut of a 2:15.99.

August Lamb led the way in the 50 freestyle with a 22.31. Lamb’s previous season best was a 22.45 from the San Antonio Pro Series.