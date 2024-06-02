Phoebe Bacon Clocks 2:13.43 200 IM, Beata Nelson Swims 58.26 100 Fly On Night 2 In Madison

2024 JACK PETTINGER INVITATIONAL

Highlighting day 2 of competition in Madison included Phoebe Bacon and Beata Nelson. Bacon swam to a 2:13.43 in the 200 IM as well as a 59.59 in the 100 butterfly. Nelson swam to a 58.26 in the 100 butterfly and 54.50 in the 100 freestyle.

Bacon’s swim was about a second off of her new personal best time of a 2:12.18 that she swam last month at the Pro Series stop in San Antonio. That time stands as #6 for the US women this season. Bacon also competed in the 100 butterfly swimming to a 59.59, her first time under the 1:00 mark since 2022 US International Team Trials when she swam a 59.43 for 12th. Bacon only swam both events in prelims.

Primarily a backstroker, Bacon was entered in the 100 backstroke today but did not show for the event. She looks to qualify for her 2nd Olympics as she made the team in 2020(1) in the 200 backstroke where she went on to finish 5th in Tokyo. Bacon had a successful NCAA season as she won the 200 backstroke in a 1:48.23, a time that was notably faster than when she won the event in 2021 before going on to qualify for the Olympics.

Nelson competed in the 100 fly swimming a 58.26 which was just off of her best time of a 57.97 that she swam two weeks ago. That best time places her as the #8 swimmer in the US this season. In addition to her recent best time in the 100 fly, she also swam a best time in the 100 free with a 53.97 two weeks ago. Today, Nelson swam a 54.50. Her best time sits at #7 in the US this season. She only swam the 100 fly in prelims while her time in the 100 free came in finals.

Also a big name in attendance was Maggie Wanezek, the #6 ranked recruit in the class of 2024. Wanezek is committed to stay in state at Wisconsin this fall. She swam to a 1:00.40 in the 100 back, half a second off of her personal best of a 59.90 that she swam at NCSAs in March.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Drew Gaerthofner who picked up his first Trials cut as he swam a 1:02.14 in the 100 breaststroke. That was under the cut that stands at a 1:02.19. Gaerthofner is committed to Wisconsin for 2025.

Also earning an Olympic Trials cut was Chris Morris who swims collegiately for Wisconsin. Morris swam to a 49.99 in prelims of the 100 freestyle, equaling the cut. He swam faster in finals with a 49.52. His previous best of a 49.73 from Summer 2022 was from before the qualifying period opened.