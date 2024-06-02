Australian Freestyle Specialist Koby Bujak-Upton Commits to Tennessee for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Tennessee is adding another international freestyle specialist next season in 18-year-old Australian Koby Bujak-Upton.

Bujak-Upton is coming off a successful Australian Age Championships in April that saw him set lifetime bests in the 50 free (23.20), 100 free (50.26), 200 free (1:49.65), and 400 free (3:56.50). He placed 2nd in the 100 free behind Flynn Southam and 3rd in the 200 free behind Anders McAlpine and Southam, both of whom medaled in the event at last year’s World Junior Championships.

The Knox Pymble Swim Club standout announced his verbal commitment to the Volunteers last month.

“I am excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennesse (sic),” Bujak-Upton wrote on Instagram. “I am looking forward to pursuing and excelling in my academic and athletic endeavours. I am very grateful for everything my coaches, family, and teammates have done to help me through my career so far. GO VOLS🍊🍊”

Best LCM Times (Converted from SCY)

50 free – 23.20 (20.18)

100 free – 50.26 (43.83)

200 free – 1:49.65 (1:35.90)

400 free – 3:56.50 (4:24.98)

Bujak-Upton’s best converted times wouldn’t score at the SEC Championships quite yet, but he’s just half a second shy of C-final range in the 200 free. At last season’s SEC Championships, Cayman Islands star Jordan Crooks placed 3rd in the 200 free, Trinidad and Tobago freshman Nikoli Blackman made the B-final, and Peruvian junior Joaquin Vargas made the C-final. Tennessee’s freestyle group also includes Brazilian sprinter Gui Caribe.

The Volunteer men placed 5th at the SEC Championships in February before finishing 6th at the NCAA Championships in March. Head coach Matt Kredich has been at the helm of the program since 2005. The SEC should get even more competitive next season with Texas joining the conference from the Big 12 this summer.

One interesting wrinkle is that Bujak-Upton is signed to an Australian modeling agency. He could risk losing his F-1 student visa if he does name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals on U.S. soil, but a loophole exists that allows international college athletes to profit off their publicity rights outside the country.

