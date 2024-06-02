Kate Douglass Wins 200 Breaststroke in 2:19.95, Alex Walsh Swims Best Time 2:22.87

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Kate Douglass swam her 3rd fastest 200 breaststroke of the season with a 2:19.95 to win the event in Virginia today. Alex Walsh finished behind her in a 2:22.87 to now be the #2 American in the event this season only behind Douglass.

Douglass posted a 2:22.77 this morning which added to her tally as she has now posted the top 6 times from the US women so far this season. Douglass looks to make the Olympic team in the event after not swimming the event at 2021 Wave II Trials. She swam at the 2020 Tokyo Games as she won bronze in the 200 IM.

Walsh improves upon her previous best time of a 2:25.25 that she swam at the NCAP Qualifier a year ago. After not swimming the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals, Walsh has already announced her US Olympic Trials lineup which includes the event. Her old season best in the event (2:25.39) stood as the #4 American this season.

TOP SWIMS US WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – 2023-2024

In addition to Douglass and Walsh, Ella Nelson also swam a season best time. Nelson swam to a 2:24.07, faster than her old season best of a 2:25.34. As Walsh passed Nelson tonight, she moves from the 3rd to the 4th fastest American in the event this season.