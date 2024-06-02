Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Wins 200 Breaststroke in 2:19.95, Alex Walsh Swims Best Time 2:22.87

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

Kate Douglass swam her 3rd fastest 200 breaststroke of the season with a 2:19.95 to win the event in Virginia today. Alex Walsh finished behind her in a 2:22.87 to now be the #2 American in the event this season only behind Douglass.

Douglass posted a 2:22.77 this morning which added to her tally as she has now posted the top 6 times from the US women so far this season. Douglass looks to make the Olympic team in the event after not swimming the event at 2021 Wave II Trials. She swam at the 2020 Tokyo Games as she won bronze in the 200 IM.

Walsh improves upon her previous best time of a 2:25.25 that she swam at the NCAP Qualifier a year ago. After not swimming the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals, Walsh has already announced her US Olympic Trials lineup which includes the event. Her old season best in the event (2:25.39) stood as the #4 American this season.

TOP SWIMS US WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – 2023-2024

  1. Kate Douglass, 2:19.30 Pro Swim Knoxville- Finals
  2. Kate Douglass, 2:19.89 Pro Swim San Antonio
  3. Kate Douglass, 2:19.95 NCAP Finals
  4. Kate Douglass, 2:20.91 2024 Worlds- Finals
  5. Kate Douglass, 2:21.87 2023 US Open
  6. Kate Douglass, 2:22.77 NCAP Prelims
  7. Alex Walsh, 2:22.87 NCAP Finals
  8. Kate Douglass, 2:23.04 Pro Series Knoxville (Prelims)
  9. Kate Douglass, 2:23.17 2024 Worlds- Semifinals
  10. Lilly King, 2:23.27 Spring Sectionals

In addition to Douglass and Walsh, Ella Nelson also swam a season best time. Nelson swam to a 2:24.07, faster than her old season best of a 2:25.34. As Walsh passed Nelson tonight, she moves from the 3rd to the 4th fastest American in the event this season.

17
Joel Lin
9 minutes ago

All that crazy talk about Alex Walsh throwing down a world class time in the 200 breast at Trials.

NCSwimFan
14 minutes ago

Really hard to bet against Lilly in Indiana, but that’s an awesome swim from Alex. Think she finds another second and takes 2nd.

LBSWIM
21 minutes ago

Oooh the excitement is here! Yay! Aussie trials. US trials. Then Paris. Already we are seeing some fast swims. The trials and Olympics are going to be so much fun to watch. Woot woot!

RealCrocker5040
21 minutes ago

Official RealCrocker5040 Alex Walsh Olympic Trials predictions

100 Breast: 1:06.30 makes the final but doesn’t qualify
200 IM: 2:07.23 for second
200 Breast: 2:21.23 for second

Robbos
33 minutes ago

Seriously good swim outside of the trails.

cheese
35 minutes ago

I’m quite intrigued by Alex’s splits. Her back 50s were exactly identical. Her SCY strategy this year seemed to be to focus on going out fast and holding on, which makes me think there’s way more room for her to get faster. 2:21 with a taper seems entirely possible based off of this performance. She’ll probably need to be 2:20 to be duking it out with King.

Beyond them, Douglass is obviously claiming the top spot. Jacoby and Nelson seem like guaranteed finalists. Then there’s just a gap. Dobler is over 2.5 seconds slower than Nelson this qualifying period and she’s the next fastest. There’s 16 women that have broken 2:29 (not counting Lazor), but the top women are… Read more »

4 kick pullout
Reply to  cheese
29 minutes ago

All of the UVA girls used the same strat tn. First 50 absolutely cruise, 2nd 50 goal pace. 3rd 50 build, 4th 50 blast. U see a bigger drop from 3-4 50s from dougie cus she really mastered this event and is in her bag and when u don’t have the same endurance/ control/ stroke mastery u get identical splits even though 4th 50 felt harder for someone like walsh.

RealCrocker5040
40 minutes ago

Official RealCrocker5040 KD OT Predictions

Definite events
200 IM: 2:06.85 for first
200 Breast: 2:19.21 for first
100 Free: 52.37 for second

Possible Events
100 Breast: 1:05.40 for third
50 Free (unlikely she swims it) 23.84 for first
100 Fly: 49.44 for last

lilac
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
38 minutes ago

manuel wins?

RealCrocker5040
Reply to  lilac
36 minutes ago

Yeah I’m feeling really really good about Simone Manuel

Joel Lin
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
27 minutes ago

Why wouldn’t KD swim the 50 at Trials? As for several others including Huske, Curzan it’s on the last day. Nothing else conflicts. If you have a shot, take it.

RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Joel Lin
26 minutes ago

I thought it was right after the 200 IM final

Guess I mixed up Paris and OT’s thanks for the help sir

LBSWIM
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
19 minutes ago

I didn’t know they decided to not mirror Paris schedule. I wonder why

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
32 minutes ago

Breaking the U.S. Open Record in the W 100 FR is going to be no picnic.

RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 minute ago

It’s 2024 not 2016

Becky D
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
8 minutes ago

100 Fly: 49.44 for last

What did you mean to say here?

Walls
55 minutes ago

UVA women are inevitable

