Kate Douglass Wins 200 Breaststroke in 2:19.95, Alex Walsh Swims Best Time 2:22.87

2024 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER
- May 31- June 2, 2024
- LCM (50 meters)
- Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Stafford, VA
Kate Douglass swam her 3rd fastest 200 breaststroke of the season with a 2:19.95 to win the event in Virginia today. Alex Walsh finished behind her in a 2:22.87 to now be the #2 American in the event this season only behind Douglass.
Douglass posted a 2:22.77 this morning which added to her tally as she has now posted the top 6 times from the US women so far this season. Douglass looks to make the Olympic team in the event after not swimming the event at 2021 Wave II Trials. She swam at the 2020 Tokyo Games as she won bronze in the 200 IM.
Walsh improves upon her previous best time of a 2:25.25 that she swam at the NCAP Qualifier a year ago. After not swimming the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals, Walsh has already announced her US Olympic Trials lineup which includes the event. Her old season best in the event (2:25.39) stood as the #4 American this season.
TOP SWIMS US WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – 2023-2024
- Kate Douglass, 2:19.30 Pro Swim Knoxville- Finals
- Kate Douglass, 2:19.89 Pro Swim San Antonio
- Kate Douglass, 2:19.95 NCAP Finals
- Kate Douglass, 2:20.91 2024 Worlds- Finals
- Kate Douglass, 2:21.87 2023 US Open
- Kate Douglass, 2:22.77 NCAP Prelims
- Alex Walsh, 2:22.87 NCAP Finals
- Kate Douglass, 2:23.04 Pro Series Knoxville (Prelims)
- Kate Douglass, 2:23.17 2024 Worlds- Semifinals
- Lilly King, 2:23.27 Spring Sectionals
In addition to Douglass and Walsh, Ella Nelson also swam a season best time. Nelson swam to a 2:24.07, faster than her old season best of a 2:25.34. As Walsh passed Nelson tonight, she moves from the 3rd to the 4th fastest American in the event this season.
All that crazy talk about Alex Walsh throwing down a world class time in the 200 breast at Trials.
Really hard to bet against Lilly in Indiana, but that’s an awesome swim from Alex. Think she finds another second and takes 2nd.
Oooh the excitement is here! Yay! Aussie trials. US trials. Then Paris. Already we are seeing some fast swims. The trials and Olympics are going to be so much fun to watch. Woot woot!
Official RealCrocker5040 Alex Walsh Olympic Trials predictions
100 Breast: 1:06.30 makes the final but doesn’t qualify
200 IM: 2:07.23 for second
200 Breast: 2:21.23 for second
Seriously good swim outside of the trails.
I’m quite intrigued by Alex’s splits. Her back 50s were exactly identical. Her SCY strategy this year seemed to be to focus on going out fast and holding on, which makes me think there’s way more room for her to get faster. 2:21 with a taper seems entirely possible based off of this performance. She’ll probably need to be 2:20 to be duking it out with King.
Beyond them, Douglass is obviously claiming the top spot. Jacoby and Nelson seem like guaranteed finalists. Then there’s just a gap. Dobler is over 2.5 seconds slower than Nelson this qualifying period and she’s the next fastest. There’s 16 women that have broken 2:29 (not counting Lazor), but the top women are… Read more »
All of the UVA girls used the same strat tn. First 50 absolutely cruise, 2nd 50 goal pace. 3rd 50 build, 4th 50 blast. U see a bigger drop from 3-4 50s from dougie cus she really mastered this event and is in her bag and when u don’t have the same endurance/ control/ stroke mastery u get identical splits even though 4th 50 felt harder for someone like walsh.
Official RealCrocker5040 KD OT Predictions
Definite events
200 IM: 2:06.85 for first
200 Breast: 2:19.21 for first
100 Free: 52.37 for second
Possible Events
100 Breast: 1:05.40 for third
50 Free (unlikely she swims it) 23.84 for first
100 Fly: 49.44 for last
manuel wins?
Yeah I’m feeling really really good about Simone Manuel
Why wouldn’t KD swim the 50 at Trials? As for several others including Huske, Curzan it’s on the last day. Nothing else conflicts. If you have a shot, take it.
I thought it was right after the 200 IM final
Guess I mixed up Paris and OT’s thanks for the help sir
I didn’t know they decided to not mirror Paris schedule. I wonder why
Breaking the U.S. Open Record in the W 100 FR is going to be no picnic.
It’s 2024 not 2016
100 Fly: 49.44 for last
What did you mean to say here?
UVA women are inevitable