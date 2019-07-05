Finnerty Lowers Own 100 Breast WUGs Meet Record In 59.49, Wins Gold

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018

Meet Record – 59.51, Ian Finnerty (USA), 2019

A mere 24 hours after Ian Finnerty broke the World University Games meet record with a 59.51 in semifinals of the 100 breaststroke, the American shaved another two one-hundredths of a second off of his record with a 59.49, winning gold in the process. Looking at the comparative splits below, Finnerty took it out nearly 3 tenths of a second faster in finals to keep up with supercharged South African and University of Tennessee swimmer Michael Houlie. The 19 year-old, who ultimately faded to 5th in 59.92, took it out in a lightning fast 27.18. Russian Kirill Prigoda touched just behind Finnerty for 2nd in 59.50 and Japan’s Yuya Hinomoto rounded out the pounded for bronze in 59.72. Prigoda has a lifetime best of 59.05 set back in 2017 en route to a bronze medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Finnerty is now the 13th American to eclipse the one-minute barrier in the 100 breaststroke and currently sits 13th in the world rankings this year, just ahead of Michael Andrew (59.52).

Comparative Splits

Finnerty – 7/4/19 (Semis) Finnerty – 7/5/19 (Finals) 50m: 27.73 27.46 100m: 31.78 32.03 TIME: 59.51 59.49

American Rankings – All-Time