Finnerty Lowers Own 100 Breast WUGs Meet Record In 59.49, Wins Gold

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
- World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
Meet Record – 59.51, Ian Finnerty (USA), 2019
A mere 24 hours after Ian Finnerty broke the World University Games meet record with a 59.51 in semifinals of the 100 breaststroke, the American shaved another two one-hundredths of a second off of his record with a 59.49, winning gold in the process. Looking at the comparative splits below, Finnerty took it out nearly 3 tenths of a second faster in finals to keep up with supercharged South African and University of Tennessee swimmer Michael Houlie. The 19 year-old, who ultimately faded to 5th in 59.92, took it out in a lightning fast 27.18. Russian Kirill Prigoda touched just behind Finnerty for 2nd in 59.50 and Japan’s Yuya Hinomoto rounded out the pounded for bronze in 59.72. Prigoda has a lifetime best of 59.05 set back in 2017 en route to a bronze medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Finnerty is now the 13th American to eclipse the one-minute barrier in the 100 breaststroke and currently sits 13th in the world rankings this year, just ahead of Michael Andrew (59.52).
Comparative Splits
|Finnerty – 7/4/19 (Semis)
|Finnerty – 7/5/19 (Finals)
|50m:
|27.73
|27.46
|100m:
|31.78
|32.03
|TIME:
|59.51
|59.49
American Rankings – All-Time
- 58.64 Cordes, Kevin 2017 World Championships
- 58.87 Miller, Cody 2016 Olympic Games
- 58.96 Shanteau, Eric 2009 World Champs
- 59.01 Gangloff, Mark 2009 USA Swimming National Champs
- 59.13 Hansen, Brendan 2006 CA ConocoPhillips Nats
- 59.19 Wilson, Andrew 2018 Atlanta PSS
- 59.38 Andrew, Michael 2018 Summer Nationals
- 59.40 Fink, Nic 2017 Summer National Champs
- 59.40 Swander, Kevin 2009 U. S. Open
- 59.48 Nowicki, Devon 2018 Summer Nationals
- 59.49 Finnerty, Ian 2019 World University Games
- 59.60 Prenot, Josh U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming
Indiana doing something right over there!! Nice swim!