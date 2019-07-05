Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Finnerty Lowers Own 100 Breast WUGs Meet Record In 59.49, Wins Gold

by Maclin Simpson 1

July 05th, 2019 News

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

  • World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
  • Meet Record – 59.51, Ian Finnerty (USA), 2019

A mere 24 hours after Ian Finnerty broke the World University Games meet record with a 59.51 in semifinals of the 100 breaststroke, the American shaved another two one-hundredths of a second off of his record with a 59.49, winning gold in the process. Looking at the comparative splits below, Finnerty took it out nearly 3 tenths of a second faster in finals to keep up with supercharged South African and University of Tennessee swimmer Michael Houlie. The 19 year-old, who ultimately faded to 5th in 59.92, took it out in a lightning fast 27.18. Russian Kirill Prigoda touched just behind Finnerty for 2nd in 59.50 and Japan’s Yuya Hinomoto rounded out the pounded for bronze in 59.72. Prigoda has a lifetime best of 59.05 set back in 2017 en route to a bronze medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Finnerty is now the 13th American to eclipse the one-minute barrier in the 100 breaststroke and currently sits 13th in the world rankings this year, just ahead of Michael Andrew (59.52).

Comparative Splits

Finnerty – 7/4/19 (Semis) Finnerty – 7/5/19 (Finals)
50m: 27.73 27.46
100m:  31.78 32.03
TIME:  59.51 59.49

American Rankings – All-Time

  1. 58.64       Cordes, Kevin             2017 World Championships
  2. 58.87       Miller, Cody                2016 Olympic Games
  3. 58.96       Shanteau, Eric            2009 World Champs
  4. 59.01       Gangloff, Mark           2009 USA Swimming National Champs
  5. 59.13       Hansen, Brendan       2006 CA ConocoPhillips Nats
  6. 59.19       Wilson, Andrew          2018 Atlanta PSS
  7. 59.38       Andrew, Michael        2018 Summer Nationals
  8. 59.40       Fink, Nic                      2017 Summer National Champs
  9. 59.40       Swander, Kevin          2009 U. S. Open
  10. 59.48       Nowicki, Devon          2018 Summer Nationals
  11. 59.49      Finnerty, Ian           2019 World University Games
  12. 59.60       Prenot, Josh                U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming

Terror

Indiana doing something right over there!! Nice swim!

5 seconds ago

