Mare Nostrum: Michael Andrew & Katinka Hosszu Top Overall Prize Money Standings

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

The 3rd and final stop of the 2019 Mare Nostrum wrapped up Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. As was the case after the 2nd stop in Canet-en-Roussillon, Pan Pacific champion Michael Andrew and 3x Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu emerged victorious in the overall prize money standings. At the conclusion of the series Andrew racked up € 13,850 (~$15,608 USD) while Hosszu earned €15,500 (~$17,467 USD). A large chunk of each of their winnings came from the € 7,000 series FINA points ranking bonus. This was earned by having the highest cumulative FINA points as an aggregate from their highest individual swim on each stop of the series (3 swims in 3 stops = cumulative points).

NOTE: The figures below denote earned prize money, not necessarily accepted prize money.

PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Men

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL Michael Andrew (USA) € 1,800 € 4,150 € 7,900 € 13,850 Daiya Seto (JPN) € 1,900 € 1,700 — € 3,600 Adam Peaty (GBR) — € 2,050 € 1,450 € 3,500 Marco Koch (GER) € 350 — € 2,950 € 3,400 Felipe Lima (BRA) € 1,350 € 700 € 850 € 2,850 James Wilby (GBR) — € 2,050 € 400 € 2,450 Bruno Fratus (BRA) € 1,350 € 850 € 100 € 2,300 Henrik Christiansen (NOR) — € 1,700 — € 1,700 Shoma Sato (JPN) € 350 € 100 € 1,100 € 1,550 Benjamin Proud (GBR) — € 950 € 350 € 1,400 Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) € 200 € 1,050 — € 1,250 Tom Dean (GBR) — € 550 € 700 € 1,250 Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS) € 300 € 350 € 550 € 1,150 Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) € 550 € 300 — € 850 James Guy (GBR) € 400 € 450 — € 850 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) € 300 € 100 € 400 € 800 Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) — € 750 — € 750 Duncan Scott (GBR) — € 450 € 300 € 750 Martin Malyutin (RUS) € 700 — — € 700 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) € 650 — — € 650 Carson Foster (USA) — € 200 € 450 € 650 David Verraszto (HUN) € 600 — — € 600 Sebastian Szabo (HUN) € 600 — — € 600 Martin Binedell (RSA) € 350 € 200 — € 550 Guilherme Guido (BRA) — € 100 € 400 € 500 Jan Micka (CZE) — — € 450 € 450 Evgeny Rylov (RUS) € 300 — € 100 € 400 Shaine Casas (USA) — € 200 € 200 € 400 Mack Darragh (CAN) — € 200 € 200 € 400 Vladislav Grinev (RUS) € 350 — — € 350 Bence Biczo (HUN) € 350 — — € 350 Adam Telegdy (HUN) — € 350 — € 350 Mikhail Vekovishchev (RUS) — — € 350 € 350 Breno Correia (BRA) — — € 350 € 350 David Thomasberger (GER) — — € 350 € 350 Joan Luiz Pons (ESP) — — € 350 € 350 Kristof Milak (HUN) — — € 350 € 350 Andrey Govorov (UKR) € 300 — — € 300 Gergely Gyurta (HUN) € 100 € 200 — € 300 Apostolos Christou (GRE) € 200 — € 100 € 300 Henrick Christiansen (NOR) € 100 — € 200 € 300 Maxime Grousset (FRA) € 200 — — € 200 Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) € 200 — — € 200 Christophe Brun (FRA) € 200 — — € 200 Jeremy Stravius (FRA) — € 200 — € 200 Mehdy Metella (FRA) — € 200 — € 200 Fernando Scheffer (BRA) — € 200 — € 200 Daniel Jervis (GBR) — € 200 — € 200 Luke Greenbank (GBR) — € 100 € 100 € 200 Luis Altamir-Melo (BRA) — € 100 € 100 € 200 Alessandro Miressi (ITA) — — € 200 € 200 Patrick Staber (AUT) — — € 200 € 200 Daniel Martin (ROU) — — € 200 € 200 Kirill Prigoda (RUS) € 100 — — € 100 Tomoru Honda (JPN) € 100 — — € 100 Noe Ponti (SUI) € 100 — — € 100 Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR) € 100 — — € 100 Shane Ryan (IRE) — € 100 — € 100 Marwan El Kamash (EGY) — € 100 — € 100 Vini Lanza (BRA) — € 100 — € 100 Nic Fink (USA) — € 100 — € 100 Max Litchfield (GBR) — € 100 — € 100 Fabio Scozzoli (ITA) — — € 100 € 100 Maxim Schemberev (AZE) — — € 100 € 100 Matthew Josa (USA) — — € 100 € 100 Marcelo Chierighini (BRA) — — € 50 € 50 Gabriel Santos (BRA) — — € 50 € 50

Women

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL Katinka Hosszu (HUN) € 2,550 € 4,800 € 8,150 € 15,500 Yulia Efimova (RUS) € 1,900 € 1,650 € 2,700 € 6,250 Delfina Pignatiello (ARG) € 350 € 400 € 1,300 € 2,050 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) € 1,000 € 950 — € 1,950 Mariia Kameneva (RUS) € 800 € 350 € 700 € 1,850 Phoebe Bacon (USA) — € 1,400 € 400 € 1,800 Jhennifer Conceicao (BRA) — € 200 € 1,200 € 1,400 Madisyn Cox (USA) € 400 € 900 — € 1,300 Taylor Ruck (CAN) — € 600 € 700 € 1,300 Georgia Davies (GBR) — € 750 € 350 € 1,100 Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) € 950 — — € 950 Penny Oleksiak (CAN) — € 550 € 350 € 900 Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) € 300 € 550 — € 850 Rika Omoto (JPN) — € 800 — € 800 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) € 200 € 550 — € 750 Simona Kubova (CZE) — € 700 — € 700 Shoma Sato (JPN) — € 700 — € 700 Ajna Kesely (HUN) — € 700 € 700 Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT) € 600 — — € 600 Jessica Vall (ESP) — € 300 € 300 € 600 Alys Thomas (GBR) — € 350 € 200 € 550 Miyu Namba (JPN) € 200 — € 350 € 550 Anna Hopkin (GBR) — € 200 € 350 € 550 Alex Walsh (USA) — € 200 € 300 € 500 Kayla Sanchez (CAN) — € 100 € 400 € 500 Barbora Seemanova (CZE) € 100 — € 350 € 450 Boglarka Kapas (HUN) — — € 450 € 450 Arina Surkova (RUS) € 300 € 100 — € 400 Michelle Coleman (SWE) — € 200 € 200 € 400 Pernille Blume (DEN) — — € 350 € 350 Maria Temnikova (RUS) € 300 — — € 300 Mimosa Jallow (FIN) € 300 — — € 300 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) € 200 € 100 — € 300 Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) — € 300 — € 300 Stephanie Au (HKG) € 100 € 100 € 100 € 300 Valeria Salamatina (RUS) € 200 — — € 200 Jessica Fullalove (GBR) € 200 — — € 200 Julia Sebastian (ARG) € 200 — — € 200 Natalie Hinds (USA) € 200 — — € 200 Kierra Smith (CAN) — € 200 — € 200 Anna Egorova (RUS) — € 200 — € 200 Sophie Hansson (SWE) — € 200 — € 200 Mireia Belmonte (ESP) — — € 200 € 200 Anja Crevar (SRB) — — € 200 € 200 Rebecca Smith (CAN) — — € 200 € 200 Silvia Scalia (ITA) — — € 200 € 200 Jeanette Ottesen (DEN) — — € 200 € 200 Martina Carraro (ITA) — — € 200 € 200 Alina Zmushka (BLR) € 100 — — € 100 Sanz Zamorano (ESP) € 100 — — € 100 Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR) € 100 — — € 100 Marie Wattel (FRA) — € 100 — € 100 Fantine Lesaffre (FRA) — € 100 — € 100 Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) — — € 100 € 100 Hannah Miley (GBR) — — € 100 € 100 Lidon Munoz Del Campo (ESP) — — € 100 € 100 Molly Renshaw (GBR) — — € 100 € 100 Angelina Koehler (GER) — — € 100 € 100 Julia Mrozinski (GER) — — € 100 € 100 Beatrix Bordas (HUN) — — € 100 € 100 Ana Monteiro (POR) — — € 100 € 100 Maria Ugolkova (SUI) — — € 100 € 100 Holly Hibbott (GBR) — — € 100 € 100

Prize Money: Barcelona

Individual Events:

1st: €350

2nd: €200

3rd: €100

FINA Points Ranking (Male/Female Combined): Barcelona

1st: €600

FINA Points Ranking: Full Series

1st: €7,000

2nd: €2,000

3rd: €1,000

4th: €500

Other: