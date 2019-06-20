Mare Nostrum: Michael Andrew & Katinka Hosszu Top Overall Prize Money Standings

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
- June 15-16, 2019
- Barcelona, Spain
The 3rd and final stop of the 2019 Mare Nostrum wrapped up Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. As was the case after the 2nd stop in Canet-en-Roussillon, Pan Pacific champion Michael Andrew and 3x Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu emerged victorious in the overall prize money standings. At the conclusion of the series Andrew racked up € 13,850 (~$15,608 USD) while Hosszu earned €15,500 (~$17,467 USD). A large chunk of each of their winnings came from the € 7,000 series FINA points ranking bonus. This was earned by having the highest cumulative FINA points as an aggregate from their highest individual swim on each stop of the series (3 swims in 3 stops = cumulative points).
NOTE: The figures below denote earned prize money, not necessarily accepted prize money.
PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Men
|Monaco
|Canet-en-Rousillon
|Barcelona
|TOTAL
|Michael Andrew (USA)
|€ 1,800
|€ 4,150
|€ 7,900
|€ 13,850
|Daiya Seto (JPN)
|€ 1,900
|€ 1,700
|—
|€ 3,600
|Adam Peaty (GBR)
|—
|€ 2,050
|€ 1,450
|€ 3,500
|Marco Koch (GER)
|€ 350
|—
|€ 2,950
|€ 3,400
|Felipe Lima (BRA)
|€ 1,350
|€ 700
|€ 850
|€ 2,850
|James Wilby (GBR)
|—
|€ 2,050
|€ 400
|€ 2,450
|Bruno Fratus (BRA)
|€ 1,350
|€ 850
|€ 100
|€ 2,300
|Henrik Christiansen (NOR)
|—
|€ 1,700
|—
|€ 1,700
|Shoma Sato (JPN)
|€ 350
|€ 100
|€ 1,100
|€ 1,550
|Benjamin Proud (GBR)
|—
|€ 950
|€ 350
|€ 1,400
|Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN)
|€ 200
|€ 1,050
|—
|€ 1,250
|Tom Dean (GBR)
|—
|€ 550
|€ 700
|€ 1,250
|Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS)
|€ 300
|€ 350
|€ 550
|€ 1,150
|Andrey Zhilkin (RUS)
|€ 550
|€ 300
|—
|€ 850
|James Guy (GBR)
|€ 400
|€ 450
|—
|€ 850
|Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE)
|€ 300
|€ 100
|€ 400
|€ 800
|Jeremy Desplanches (SUI)
|—
|€ 750
|—
|€ 750
|Duncan Scott (GBR)
|—
|€ 450
|€ 300
|€ 750
|Martin Malyutin (RUS)
|€ 700
|—
|—
|€ 700
|Ilya Shymanovich (BLR)
|€ 650
|—
|—
|€ 650
|Carson Foster (USA)
|—
|€ 200
|€ 450
|€ 650
|David Verraszto (HUN)
|€ 600
|—
|—
|€ 600
|Sebastian Szabo (HUN)
|€ 600
|—
|—
|€ 600
|Martin Binedell (RSA)
|€ 350
|€ 200
|—
|€ 550
|Guilherme Guido (BRA)
|—
|€ 100
|€ 400
|€ 500
|Jan Micka (CZE)
|—
|—
|€ 450
|€ 450
|Evgeny Rylov (RUS)
|€ 300
|—
|€ 100
|€ 400
|Shaine Casas (USA)
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|€ 400
|Mack Darragh (CAN)
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|€ 400
|Vladislav Grinev (RUS)
|€ 350
|—
|—
|€ 350
|Bence Biczo (HUN)
|€ 350
|—
|—
|€ 350
|Adam Telegdy (HUN)
|—
|€ 350
|—
|€ 350
|Mikhail Vekovishchev (RUS)
|—
|—
|€ 350
|€ 350
|Breno Correia (BRA)
|—
|—
|€ 350
|€ 350
|David Thomasberger (GER)
|—
|—
|€ 350
|€ 350
|Joan Luiz Pons (ESP)
|—
|—
|€ 350
|€ 350
|Kristof Milak (HUN)
|—
|—
|€ 350
|€ 350
|Andrey Govorov (UKR)
|€ 300
|—
|—
|€ 300
|Gergely Gyurta (HUN)
|€ 100
|€ 200
|—
|€ 300
|Apostolos Christou (GRE)
|€ 200
|—
|€ 100
|€ 300
|Henrick Christiansen (NOR)
|€ 100
|—
|€ 200
|€ 300
|Maxime Grousset (FRA)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Christophe Brun (FRA)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Jeremy Stravius (FRA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Mehdy Metella (FRA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Fernando Scheffer (BRA)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Daniel Jervis (GBR)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Luke Greenbank (GBR)
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|€ 200
|Luis Altamir-Melo (BRA)
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|€ 200
|Alessandro Miressi (ITA)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Patrick Staber (AUT)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Daniel Martin (ROU)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Kirill Prigoda (RUS)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Tomoru Honda (JPN)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Shane Ryan (IRE)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Marwan El Kamash (EGY)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Vini Lanza (BRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Nic Fink (USA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Max Litchfield (GBR)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Fabio Scozzoli (ITA)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Maxim Schemberev (AZE)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Matthew Josa (USA)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Marcelo Chierighini (BRA)
|—
|—
|€ 50
|€ 50
|Gabriel Santos (BRA)
|—
|—
|€ 50
|€ 50
Women
|Monaco
|Canet-en-Rousillon
|Barcelona
|TOTAL
|Katinka Hosszu (HUN)
|€ 2,550
|€ 4,800
|€ 8,150
|€ 15,500
|Yulia Efimova (RUS)
|€ 1,900
|€ 1,650
|€ 2,700
|€ 6,250
|Delfina Pignatiello (ARG)
|€ 350
|€ 400
|€ 1,300
|€ 2,050
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
|€ 1,000
|€ 950
|—
|€ 1,950
|Mariia Kameneva (RUS)
|€ 800
|€ 350
|€ 700
|€ 1,850
|Phoebe Bacon (USA)
|—
|€ 1,400
|€ 400
|€ 1,800
|Jhennifer Conceicao (BRA)
|—
|€ 200
|€ 1,200
|€ 1,400
|Madisyn Cox (USA)
|€ 400
|€ 900
|—
|€ 1,300
|Taylor Ruck (CAN)
|—
|€ 600
|€ 700
|€ 1,300
|Georgia Davies (GBR)
|—
|€ 750
|€ 350
|€ 1,100
|Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)
|€ 950
|—
|—
|€ 950
|Penny Oleksiak (CAN)
|—
|€ 550
|€ 350
|€ 900
|Svetlana Chimrova (RUS)
|€ 300
|€ 550
|—
|€ 850
|Rika Omoto (JPN)
|—
|€ 800
|—
|€ 800
|Beryl Gastaldello (FRA)
|€ 200
|€ 550
|—
|€ 750
|Simona Kubova (CZE)
|—
|€ 700
|—
|€ 700
|Shoma Sato (JPN)
|—
|€ 700
|—
|€ 700
|Ajna Kesely (HUN)
|—
|€ 700
|€ 700
|Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT)
|€ 600
|—
|—
|€ 600
|Jessica Vall (ESP)
|—
|€ 300
|€ 300
|€ 600
|Alys Thomas (GBR)
|—
|€ 350
|€ 200
|€ 550
|Miyu Namba (JPN)
|€ 200
|—
|€ 350
|€ 550
|Anna Hopkin (GBR)
|—
|€ 200
|€ 350
|€ 550
|Alex Walsh (USA)
|—
|€ 200
|€ 300
|€ 500
|Kayla Sanchez (CAN)
|—
|€ 100
|€ 400
|€ 500
|Barbora Seemanova (CZE)
|€ 100
|—
|€ 350
|€ 450
|Boglarka Kapas (HUN)
|—
|—
|€ 450
|€ 450
|Arina Surkova (RUS)
|€ 300
|€ 100
|—
|€ 400
|Michelle Coleman (SWE)
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|€ 400
|Pernille Blume (DEN)
|—
|—
|€ 350
|€ 350
|Maria Temnikova (RUS)
|€ 300
|—
|—
|€ 300
|Mimosa Jallow (FIN)
|€ 300
|—
|—
|€ 300
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN)
|€ 200
|€ 100
|—
|€ 300
|Charlotte Bonnet (FRA)
|—
|€ 300
|—
|€ 300
|Stephanie Au (HKG)
|€ 100
|€ 100
|€ 100
|€ 300
|Valeria Salamatina (RUS)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Jessica Fullalove (GBR)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Julia Sebastian (ARG)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Natalie Hinds (USA)
|€ 200
|—
|—
|€ 200
|Kierra Smith (CAN)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Anna Egorova (RUS)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Sophie Hansson (SWE)
|—
|€ 200
|—
|€ 200
|Mireia Belmonte (ESP)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Anja Crevar (SRB)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Rebecca Smith (CAN)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Silvia Scalia (ITA)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Jeanette Ottesen (DEN)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Martina Carraro (ITA)
|—
|—
|€ 200
|€ 200
|Alina Zmushka (BLR)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Sanz Zamorano (ESP)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR)
|€ 100
|—
|—
|€ 100
|Marie Wattel (FRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Fantine Lesaffre (FRA)
|—
|€ 100
|—
|€ 100
|Arianna Castiglioni (ITA)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Hannah Miley (GBR)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Lidon Munoz Del Campo (ESP)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Molly Renshaw (GBR)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Angelina Koehler (GER)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Julia Mrozinski (GER)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Beatrix Bordas (HUN)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Ana Monteiro (POR)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Maria Ugolkova (SUI)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
|Holly Hibbott (GBR)
|—
|—
|€ 100
|€ 100
Prize Money: Barcelona
Individual Events:
- 1st: €350
- 2nd: €200
- 3rd: €100
FINA Points Ranking (Male/Female Combined): Barcelona
- 1st: €600
FINA Points Ranking: Full Series
- 1st: €7,000
- 2nd: €2,000
- 3rd: €1,000
- 4th: €500
Other:
- 1st World Record: €9,000
- 1st European Record: €1,500
- Mare Nostrum Series Record: €750
