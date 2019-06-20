Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mare Nostrum: Michael Andrew & Katinka Hosszu Top Overall Prize Money Standings

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

The 3rd and final stop of the 2019 Mare Nostrum wrapped up Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. As was the case after the 2nd stop in Canet-en-Roussillon, Pan Pacific champion Michael Andrew and 3x Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu emerged victorious in the overall prize money standings. At the conclusion of the series Andrew racked up € 13,850 (~$15,608 USD) while Hosszu earned €15,500 (~$17,467 USD). A large chunk of each of their winnings came from the € 7,000 series FINA points ranking bonus. This was earned by having the highest cumulative FINA points as an aggregate from their highest individual swim on each stop of the series (3 swims in 3 stops = cumulative points).

NOTEThe figures below denote earned prize money, not necessarily accepted prize money.

PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Men

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL
Michael Andrew (USA) € 1,800 € 4,150 € 7,900 € 13,850
Daiya Seto (JPN) € 1,900 € 1,700 € 3,600
Adam Peaty (GBR) € 2,050 € 1,450 € 3,500
Marco Koch (GER) € 350 € 2,950 € 3,400
Felipe Lima (BRA) € 1,350 € 700 € 850 € 2,850
James Wilby (GBR) € 2,050 € 400 € 2,450
Bruno Fratus (BRA) € 1,350 € 850 € 100 € 2,300
Henrik Christiansen (NOR) € 1,700 € 1,700
Shoma Sato (JPN) € 350 € 100 € 1,100 € 1,550
Benjamin Proud (GBR) € 950 € 350 € 1,400
Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) € 200 € 1,050 € 1,250
Tom Dean (GBR) € 550 € 700 € 1,250
Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS) € 300 € 350 € 550 € 1,150
Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) € 550 € 300 € 850
James Guy (GBR) € 400 € 450 € 850
Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) € 300 € 100 € 400 € 800
Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) € 750 € 750
Duncan Scott (GBR) € 450 € 300 € 750
Martin Malyutin (RUS) € 700 € 700
Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) € 650 € 650
Carson Foster (USA) € 200 € 450 € 650
David Verraszto (HUN) € 600 € 600
Sebastian Szabo (HUN) € 600 € 600
Martin Binedell (RSA) € 350 € 200 € 550
Guilherme Guido (BRA) € 100 € 400 € 500
Jan Micka (CZE) € 450 € 450
Evgeny Rylov (RUS) € 300 € 100 € 400
Shaine Casas (USA) € 200 € 200 € 400
Mack Darragh (CAN) € 200 € 200 € 400
Vladislav Grinev (RUS) € 350 € 350
Bence Biczo (HUN) € 350 € 350
Adam Telegdy (HUN) € 350 € 350
Mikhail Vekovishchev (RUS) € 350 € 350
Breno Correia (BRA) € 350 € 350
David Thomasberger (GER) € 350 € 350
Joan Luiz Pons (ESP) € 350 € 350
Kristof Milak (HUN) € 350 € 350
Andrey Govorov (UKR) € 300 € 300
Gergely Gyurta (HUN) € 100 € 200 € 300
Apostolos Christou (GRE) € 200 € 100 € 300
Henrick Christiansen (NOR) € 100 € 200 € 300
Maxime Grousset (FRA) € 200 € 200
Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) € 200 € 200
Christophe Brun (FRA) € 200 € 200
Jeremy Stravius (FRA) € 200 € 200
Mehdy Metella (FRA) € 200 € 200
Fernando Scheffer (BRA) € 200 € 200
Daniel Jervis (GBR) € 200 € 200
Luke Greenbank (GBR) € 100 € 100 € 200
Luis Altamir-Melo (BRA) € 100 € 100 € 200
Alessandro Miressi (ITA) € 200 € 200
Patrick Staber (AUT) € 200 € 200
Daniel Martin (ROU) € 200 € 200
Kirill Prigoda (RUS) € 100 € 100
Tomoru Honda (JPN) € 100 € 100
Noe Ponti (SUI) € 100 € 100
Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR) € 100 € 100
Shane Ryan (IRE) € 100 € 100
Marwan El Kamash (EGY) € 100 € 100
Vini Lanza (BRA) € 100 € 100
Nic Fink (USA) € 100 € 100
Max Litchfield (GBR) € 100 € 100
Fabio Scozzoli (ITA) € 100 € 100
Maxim Schemberev (AZE) € 100 € 100
Matthew Josa (USA) € 100 € 100
Marcelo Chierighini (BRA) € 50 € 50
Gabriel Santos (BRA) € 50 € 50

Women

Monaco Canet-en-Rousillon Barcelona TOTAL
Katinka Hosszu (HUN) € 2,550 € 4,800 € 8,150 € 15,500
Yulia Efimova (RUS) € 1,900 € 1,650 € 2,700 € 6,250
Delfina Pignatiello (ARG) € 350 € 400 € 1,300 € 2,050
Siobhan Haughey (HKG) € 1,000 € 950 € 1,950
Mariia Kameneva (RUS) € 800 € 350 € 700 € 1,850
Phoebe Bacon (USA) € 1,400 € 400 € 1,800
Jhennifer Conceicao (BRA) € 200 € 1,200 € 1,400
Madisyn Cox (USA) € 400 € 900 € 1,300
Taylor Ruck (CAN) € 600 € 700 € 1,300
Georgia Davies (GBR) € 750 € 350 € 1,100
Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) € 950 € 950
Penny Oleksiak (CAN) € 550 € 350 € 900
Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) € 300 € 550 € 850
Rika Omoto (JPN) € 800 € 800
Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) € 200 € 550 € 750
Simona Kubova (CZE) € 700 € 700
Shoma Sato (JPN) € 700 € 700
Ajna Kesely (HUN) € 700 € 700
Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT) € 600 € 600
Jessica Vall (ESP) € 300 € 300 € 600
Alys Thomas (GBR) € 350 € 200 € 550
Miyu Namba (JPN) € 200 € 350 € 550
Anna Hopkin (GBR) € 200 € 350 € 550
Alex Walsh (USA) € 200 € 300 € 500
Kayla Sanchez (CAN) € 100 € 400 € 500
Barbora Seemanova (CZE) € 100 € 350 € 450
Boglarka Kapas (HUN) € 450 € 450
Arina Surkova (RUS) € 300 € 100 € 400
Michelle Coleman (SWE) € 200 € 200 € 400
Pernille Blume (DEN) € 350 € 350
Maria Temnikova (RUS) € 300 € 300
Mimosa Jallow (FIN) € 300 € 300
Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) € 200 € 100 € 300
Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) € 300 € 300
Stephanie Au (HKG) € 100 € 100 € 100 € 300
Valeria Salamatina (RUS) € 200 € 200
Jessica Fullalove (GBR) € 200 € 200
Julia Sebastian (ARG) € 200 € 200
Natalie Hinds (USA) € 200 € 200
Kierra Smith (CAN) € 200 € 200
Anna Egorova (RUS) € 200 € 200
Sophie Hansson (SWE) € 200 € 200
Mireia Belmonte (ESP) € 200 € 200
Anja Crevar (SRB) € 200 € 200
Rebecca Smith (CAN) € 200 € 200
Silvia Scalia (ITA) € 200 € 200
Jeanette Ottesen (DEN) € 200 € 200
Martina Carraro (ITA) € 200 € 200
Alina Zmushka (BLR) € 100 € 100
Sanz Zamorano (ESP) € 100 € 100
Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR) € 100 € 100
Marie Wattel (FRA) € 100 € 100
Fantine Lesaffre (FRA) € 100 € 100
Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) € 100 € 100
Hannah Miley (GBR) € 100 € 100
Lidon Munoz Del Campo (ESP) € 100 € 100
Molly Renshaw (GBR) € 100 € 100
Angelina Koehler (GER) € 100 € 100
Julia Mrozinski (GER) € 100 € 100
Beatrix Bordas (HUN) € 100 € 100
Ana Monteiro (POR) € 100 € 100
Maria Ugolkova (SUI) € 100 € 100
Holly Hibbott (GBR) € 100 € 100

Prize Money: Barcelona

Individual Events:

  • 1st: €350
  • 2nd: €200
  • 3rd: €100

FINA Points Ranking (Male/Female Combined): Barcelona

  • 1st: €600

FINA Points Ranking: Full Series

  • 1st: €7,000
  • 2nd: €2,000
  • 3rd: €1,000
  • 4th: €500

Other:

  • 1st World Record: €9,000
  • 1st European Record: €1,500
  • Mare Nostrum Series Record: €750

