Michigan Sprinter Mario McDonald Verbally Commits to Ohio State

Mario McDonald, a freestyle sprinter from Farmington Hills, Michigan has announced his verbal commitment to the Ohio State University for the 2020 recruiting class. The rising senior at Detroit Catholic Central High School earned Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and NISCA All-American honors this past year as well as NISCA Academic All-American. He swims club with the DROP Aquatics of the Michigan LSC.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at The Ohio State University. The moment I stepped on campus and met the coaches and team I knew it was my home. Huge thank you to my coaches, parents, and teammates who helped get me here. #GoBucks”

McDonald is a relative newcomer to full-time swimming and posted huge time drops in his two years of training year-round in the pool. At the 2019 MHSAA Division 1 State Meet, McDonald posted the quickest non-relay start 50 freestyle time of the meet (20.38) in the preliminaries helping lead Detroit Catholic Central to a runner-up team finish.

Year by Year Progression (SCY):

Freshman 50 Free – 25.17 100 Free – 56.72

Sophomore 50 Free – 21.87 100 Free – 48.82

Junior 50 Free – 20.38* 100 Free – 45.40 *denotes a Summer Juniors National QT

McDonald will have to continue time drops moving forward as he enters Bill Dorenkott‘s Buckeyes program coming off a 9th place NCAA finish. In both the 50- and 100- freestyle, he would have ranked 13th inside the Ohio State program, although only 1.04 seconds separate the 13 swimmers in the 50 free. He is currently working with his coaches to develop a viable 3rd and 4th event to add to his versatility.

At the conference level, McDonald will have to break the 20-second barrier in the 50 freestyle and 44-second in the 100 freestyle to make a mark as a point-scoring threat for Ohio State. His current bests would have earned a 50th place (50 free) and 51st place (100 free) finishes at Big Ten’s this past season.

