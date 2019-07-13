PA Backstroker Owen Blazer Gives 2020 Commitment to Miami University (OH)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Owen Blazer, a backstroke-butterfly specialist from Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania has given his commitment to Miami (OH) University of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The rising high school senior attends Seneca Valley High School and swims with the Seneca Valley Swim Club.

Blazer is coming off a huge short-course this past season garnering his first Summer Juniors cut in the 100 backstroke. He has already earned six Futures cuts and a Winter Juniors cut (200 butterfly) in the past calendar year.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at Miami University of Ohio. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, & friends for helping me along the way. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team. Go RedHawks!”

Blazer projects well when he arrives to campus in the fall of 2020 for the Redhawks program. Miami earned their first MAC conference title since 2006 this past season under coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron who earned MAC coach of the year honors in her third season at the helm in the process.

In the 100 backstroke, Blazer would have ranked 6th inside the Miami program this past season. Four of the five ahead of him will graduate before 2020 leaving only rising Redhawks sophomore Martin Nitzken currently ahead of him. He would have ranked 7th on the team in both the 200 backstroke and butterfly (his three highest rankings).

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 21.08 (Futures)

100 Freestyle: 46.42 (Futures)

200 Freestyle: 1:41.93

50 Backstroke: 23.14

100 Backstroke: 49.38 (2019 Summer Juniors)

200 Backstroke: 1:50.36 (Futures)

100 Butterfly: 49.60 (Futures)

200 Butterfly: 1:51.50 (Winter Juniors)

200 IM: 1:53.17 (Futures)

Blazer should be an immediate points scorer for the Redhawks inside the MAC. He would have earned spots in the MAC conference finals in both the 100- and 200-backstroke and the 200 butterfly based on 2019 results. His freestyle events will be on the edge of earning a relay spot for Miami given current trajectory, but he will need to see more time drops in both the 50 and 100.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster