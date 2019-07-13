Josh Parent Jumps to #6 in All-Time USA Swimming 13-14 Rankings in 400 IM

2019 New England Senior Long Course Meters Championships

July 11th-14th, 2019

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 NE SSA LCM Seniro Championships”

14-year old Josh Parent of the Bluefish Swim Club has stolen the show through the first 2 days of the New England Senior Long Course Championships in Providence this weekend. In his first 4 events of the meet, Parent has broken 2 New England LSC Record for 13-14 boys.

The first came in the opening 1500 free, where he swam a 15:53.49. That took a whopping 25.50 seconds off the old record set in 2010 by Liam Egan, who in 2018 wrapped up an 8-time All-American career at Stanford. That also jumps him to 13th on the all-time USA Swimming 13-14 list, surpassing current US National Teamer Robert Finke.

The next came in the 400 IM, an event he also won, in 4:31.35. That broke the 2014 record of 3:34.50 set by fellow Bluefish swimmer Max Miranda. That’s the 6th-fastest swim in the event by a 13-14 in USA Swimming history.

Parent ‘s other swims include a 17th-place finish in the 200 free (1:57.23), and finished 3rd in the 200 fly (2:07.51 – after a 2:05.63 in prelims).

Bluefish also broke the LSC (Territory) Records in the girls’ 400 medley relay. The group of Sonia Mlakar (1:04.95), Ella Smith (1:12.53), Summer Smith (1:02.95), and Brynn Wright (56.72) combined for a 4:17.15. That broke the old record of 4:22.23 set by a Seacoast Swimming Association relay in 2014 as the fastest swim done at a New England-sanctioned meet.