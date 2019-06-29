Charlotte Longbottom Gives Commitment to Texas A&M University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte Longbottom from Spring, Texas will remain in the Lone Star State for four more years as the rising high school senior gave her commitment to Texas A&M. Longbottom will join the defending SEC champion Aggies swim program for the 2020 recruiting class. She currently swims club for the Premier Aquatics Club of Klein and attends Klein High School (TX).

Longbottom won the 2019 UIL Texas Class 6A state championship in the 100 breaststroke and in the process qualified for the Summer Junior National Championship. She currently owns five other short-course Futures cuts in the freestyle, backstroke and IM events. Her versatility will be on display early for coach Steve Bultman‘s Aggies program.

“Stoked to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at Texas A&M University. Thank you to everyone who helped me get here.” #gigem

Longbottom is coming off a strong junior season where she posted best times across the board in her seven top events. At the 2019 Gulf Short-Course Championship in February, she claimed six top-eight finishes including the LSC title in the 100 freestyle. She saw an eight-second time cut in the 200 backstroke this season and cracked the 1:03 barrier in the 100 breaststroke for the first time.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 23.63 (Futures)

100 Freestyle: 51.53 (Futures)

100 Backstroke: 55.84

200 Backstroke: 2:03.97 (Futures)

100 Breaststroke: 1:01.48 (2019 Summer Juniors)

200 IM: 2:07.59 (Futures)

400 IM: 4:26.00 (Futures)

Longbottom currently would rank as the 7th best on the Texas A&M squad in the 100 breaststroke, which would be her best individual event ranking. However, five of the six ahead of her will graduate before 2020 with only rising A&M sophomore Kylie Powers remaining. She would have qualified in the bonus consolations finals (21st place) at the 2019 SEC Championships and have earned an NCAA B cut.

