Mexico Could Face World Championship, Olympic Suspension

Commissioner Ernesto D’Alessio’s attitude throughout these past few months is a shameful attitude. Furthermore, this attitude has harmed the Mexican Swimming Federation and specifically the diving events.

The fact that he is constantly questioning the selection criteria posted by the Mexican Swimming Federation and the fact that he is manipulating Mexican athletes with political purposes is something that has reached a new dimension.

FINA, the International Swimming Federation, has issued a statement which I am holding. The statement is promptly informing us that, if this situation does not change, Mexico could face a ban, and that the five Olympic and two world championship events that are governed by the Mexican Swimming Federation would miss the opportunity to take part in world championships, and even qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Commissioner D’Alessio’s actions have caused disagreement, instability, and a lack of harmony towards the national teams governed by the Mexican Swimming Federation, which we greatly regret.

It is fundamental that Commissioner D’Alessio understands how the national athletic system functions, and what the Sports Commission and the Mexican Swimming Federation’s obligations, functions, and attributions are.

We would hope that he would give Mexican athletes the opportunity to do what they do best, which is winning medals as they have done throughout the years, and that he did not involve us in political issues.