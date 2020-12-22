4 Spanish Relay Records Fall At The Copa De España Meet In Castellón

XXX COPA DE ESPAÑA DE CLUBES DIVISIÓN DE HONOR

Dec. 21 & 22

Castellón, Spain

LCM (50m)

At the conclusion of the Copa de España meet in Castellón, Spain, a total of four Spanish records were broken, all of which took place in relay events, according to the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation’s (RFEN) database.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

The Real Canoe Natación Club squad took first place in the men’s 200 medley relay, achieving a new national record in a time of 1:39.44. The previous Spanish record stood since 2009 when the C.N. Alcorcón Arena squad comprised of Jose Javier Cabanas, David Munoz, Javier Soriano and Javier Noriega clocked a time of 1:39.79.

That means that the Real Canoe relay team comprised of Hugo Gonzalez, Bruno Ortiz-Cañavate, Moritz Berg and Marcos Rico cracked a record that had been standing for over 11 years chopping .35 off that standard. The splits for Real Canoe are as follows:

Gonzalez (25.08) / Ortiz-Cañavate (27.50) / Berg (24.47) / Rico (22.39).

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Sant Andreu broke two records in women’s relays throughout the meet. Toward the beginning of session #2 in the ‘Division of Honor’ category, the squad snagged a new national record in the women’s 200 medley relay, where the team made up of Africa Zamorano, Jessica Vall, Alba Guillamon and Lidon Munoz touched the pad in a time of 1:51.53.

That time slices nearly a second off the record that Sant Andreu held since December of last year. Below are the splits for each of the swimmers:

Zamorano (29.20) / Vall (30.88) / Guillamon (27.10) / Munoz (24.35).

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

To cap off yesterday’s action, C.N. Sabadell’s women’s 800 freestyle relay achieved a new Spanish Club Record closing in in 8:07.76. That hacks nearly two-tenths of a second off the previous Spanish Club Record held by Sant Andreu at 8:07.95 since August of 2019. The overall Spanish record for the event is held by the Spanish national team in a time of 7:53.20. That record stands since 2013.

The times for each of the four relay legs, Aina Olivan, Marina Garcia, Catalina Corro and Nerea Ibanez are as follows:

Olivan (2:02.28) / García (2:02.66) / Corró (2:01.44) / Ibáñez (2:01.38).

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY

The fourth and last record was an early riser this morning. In the first event of this morning’s session, Sant Andreu managed to breach their second Spanish record in as many days of racing.

The squad comprised of Lidon Munoz, Marta Gonzalez, Africa Zamorano and Alba Guillamon notched a time of 1:42.59 to surpass the previous 1:42.80 standard that the same Sant Andreu held since December of last year.

The splits for this swim are as follows:

Munoz (25.12) / Gonzalez (25.27) / Zamorano (25.85) / Guillamon (26.35).