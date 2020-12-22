Georgia Pulls in Another Distance Free Verbal for 2022-23: Heidi Stalkfleet

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Heidi Stalkfleet, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Iowa City, Iowa, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia’s class of 2026.

“I am very excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Georgia! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for helping me to reach this point. I can’t wait to be a part of such an accomplished program, GO DAWGS🐾”

Stalkfleet is a junior at Iowa City High School. She participated in high school swimming for the first time this season, in part because her club training with Iowa Flyers Swim Club was interrupted by the pandemic. In her first season, she broke four school records and placed in the top-3 in both her individual events at the high school state meet. At the 2020 IGHSAU Girls State Championship in November, Stalkfleet came in 3rd in the 500 free and 3rd in the 100 fly and nabbed school records in both events in prelims (4:59.86 and 55.37, respectively). She also broke the 100 free record with her 51.89 leadoff on the Iowa City High School 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Stalkfleet recently competed at the 2020 U.S. Open in Des Moines. She dropped nearly 33 seconds in the 800m free on Day 1, clocking a 8:58.65 to come in third place. Last December, she competed at Winter Juniors West and put up a pair of best times in the 500 free and 1650 free, placing 11th and 7th in those respective events. She picked up the rest of her best times in freestyle events at the 2020 Iowa Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, where she won the 1000 free and 1650 free, was runner-up in the 200 free and 500 free, and placed 3rd in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:34.30

1000 free – 9:52.12

500 free – 4:48.56

200 free – 1:50.30

100 free – 52.06

100 fly – 55.37

Stalkfleet will join the Georgia class of 2026 with fellow verbal commits Elizabeth Isakson, Emma Norton, and Morgan Razewski. She and Razewski (16:38/9:46/4:47) have similar distance free profiles and will make for a formidable duo for the Bulldogs.

