Junior Nationals Finalist Morgan Razewski of SwimMAC Chooses Georgia (2022)

SwimMAC’s Morgan Razewski is headed to Georgia in fall 2022, adding another verbal commitment to their class of 2026. Razewski, a junior at Southlake Christian Academy, was named to the SwimSwam ‘Best of the Rest’ category of our Top 20 of 2022 recruiting rankings for her distance free speed.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.68

100 free – 50.65

200 free – 1:47.57

500 free – 4:47.74

1000 free – 9:46.94

1650 free – 16:38.61

100 back – 54.57

200 back – 1:58.90

100 fly – 55.34

200 fly – 2:02.24

The Bulldog program has long churned out mid-distance specialists, with senior and All-American Courtney Harnish the latest example. Razewski should fit right in, with her best events being the 200/500 free, though she can drop to the sprints or go up to the mile.

Razewski is the defending North Carolina Independent Division II HS Champion in both the 100 free and 200 free. In 2019, she raced to an eighth-place finish in the 800m free at the Speedo Junior Nationals (8:50.54), adding an 11th-place effort in the 1500m free (17:02.52). She followed that up with another eighth-place outing in the 500 free at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, where she was also 18th in the 1650.

Razewski would’ve made the 500 free C-final with her best time at the 2020 SEC Championships, where the Bulldogs placed fourth as a team. She would’ve also scored in the mile at T-23rd.

Joining in fall 2022, Razewski joins the Georgia class of 2026 with Elizabeth Isakson and Emma Norton.

